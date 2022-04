STAMFORD — Mayor Caroline Simmons’s new approach toward paving more roads and sidewalks comes with an unconventional addition. On top of the dozens of streets that the administration already planned to pave during the upcoming season, which runs from April through November, Simmons and her Director of Operations Matt Quinones have set their sights on folding some of Stamford’s most neglected roads into future paving plans.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO