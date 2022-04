A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to death earlier this month. The San Antonio Police Department announced on Thursday that they have arrested Mathew Wiessing, 25, for the March 10 murder of Michael Echaniz, 23. The young teacher had been shot to death as he was getting into his car at his apartment complex that morning, Lt. Michelle Ramos of the San Antonio Police Department told reporters on Thursday. He was en route to his job as a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Great Hearts Forest Heights, an elementary school in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO