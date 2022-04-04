ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinlahi: preserving hope, culture in the face of gentrification

By Dounia Ansary
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, March 26, the College of William and Mary’s Filipino American Student Association (FASA) presented Salinlahi, their first in-person cultural event in two years. Salinlahi is a play about a young woman working to highlight the cultural achievements of her local Filipino community. Her work is in an effort to ward...

The Guardian

Easter in Art review – a parade of masterpieces of Christian suffering

“We need to understand where we’ve been, in order to understand where we’re going,” says art historian Dr Jennifer Sliwka towards the end of this film about classical western art that focuses on the Easter story, and it neatly sums up the film’s basic proposition. This parade of masterpieces, from the Italian Quattrocento to German expressionism and beyond, speaks for itself as a colossal achievement of western civilisation that, as critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston points out, is predicated around suffering.
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
POPSUGAR

Why I Embrace Semana Santa Despite Being a Nonreligious Latina

It's been nearly two years since I stepped foot in a church for Mass or Sunday service, but Semana Santa and Easter will always be special to me. As a Latina, I grew up in the Catholic church, and even when my parents were no longer active members, I continued to attend. I went to Catholic grade school and high school, and while I eventually found a nondenominational Christian church to attend as an adult, my faith was strong and unwavering most of my life. It was just a few years ago that I truly began to question what I had been taught to believe in. I eventually decided to step away from the Christian faith and the colonized view of spirituality that I held for most of my life. Still, there are some traditions that I choose not to let go of.
Travel + Leisure

This Organization Is Spotlighting Designers of Color — and Its First Project Is a Stunning Hotel Renovation in the Berkshires

The field of art and design should represent the full spectrum of colors and textures in the world — as well as the people in it. But in the interiors industry, as in many others, connections and influence often lie in the hands of a few. One nonprofit is trying to change this culture of exclusivity: The Kaleidoscope Project, which provides platforms for designers of color.
The Guardian

Frank Auerbach: Unseen review – art that restores a sense of what it is to be human

It would be lovely to write about Frank Auerbach, just once, without mentioning his childhood, and I suspect the artist would prefer it. But as war once again destroys cities and people in Europe, his story has terrible relevance. Frank Helmut Auerbach was born in Berlin in 1931. When he was seven his Jewish parents sent him to Britain. He never saw them again: they died at Auschwitz.
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
operawire.com

Tapestry Opera & OCAD University Explore Technological Convergence in ‘R.U.R. A Tapestry of Light’

On May 24, 2022, Tapestry Opera, in collaboration with Toronto’s OCAD University, will present the world premiere of “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.”. This operatic experience, by composer Nicole Lizee and writer Nicolas Billon, is based on Czch playwright Karel Capek’s 1920s, science fiction play “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” which first introduced the word and concept of “robots” to the world. Company General Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori conducts a cast comprised of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo, baritone Peter Barrett, countertenor Scott Belluz, soprano Danielle Buonnaiuto, baritone Micah Schroeder, and more.
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
architecturaldigest.com

The 17 Most Beautiful Brutalist Buildings in the World

When it comes to easy-to-spot styles, brutalist architecture is one of the few that come to mind. After all, it’s simple in both appearance and composition: block-like concrete structures that are often stacked atop one another. But there’s something unique about brutalism that its more traditional counterparts lack. There’s an element of futurism that makes looking away from a typical brutalist monolithic structure quite difficult. Principal of her eponymous firm, AD100 architect Elizabeth Roberts would agree when it comes to the unexpected attraction to brutalism. “My first real encounter with brutalist architecture was during my years as an undergraduate studying architecture at UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design in Bauer Wurster Hall,” Roberts explains. “The building is an unadorned concrete structure and was designed by the then dean, William Wurster.”
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
Fast Company

How the metaverse will reinvent the art of photography

From film and digital portfolios to the infinite scroll of social media, photography has long fueled our imagination, evolving in step with our technology while helping us distill a timeless version of reality. Think about flipping through your camera roll. Colors, faces, landscapes whizzing by. Photos have the power to...
dornob.com

Valentino Architects Transform a Live-Work Artist Studio in Malta

A mural artist and fine art painter, Frank Portelli is one of Malta’s most celebrated contemporary artists, with a career spanning over 60 years until his death in 2004. Among the greatest highlights of his art career was his place among six Maltese artists who exhibited at the Venice Biennale in 1958. But he’s just as well known for his interior design work, which was clearly informed by his creative eye.
NPR

The dance that made its way from Harlem to Sweden

Lindy Hop is a dance that was born in Harlem in the 1920s and 1930s — created and performed by African Americans in segregated clubs and dance halls. But today, one of the world's most vibrant Lindy Hop communities is in Sweden. So what happens when a Black American wants to learn the art form that she first encountered at the hands of her great-grandmother? Well, in this case, she hopped on a plane.
