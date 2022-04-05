ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky calls on world to stop Russia, more atrocities feared

By Genya SAVILOV, Simon MALFATTO, Sergei SUPINSKY, TIMOTHY A. CLARY, Joe STENSON with Philippe RATER at the United Nations
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU18b_0ezWq0iv00
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council /AFP

Ukraine's president showed a harrowing video of dead civilians to the UN Security Council Tuesday and called for "accountability" for apparent Russian atrocities, as fears grow that Moscow is preparing new offensives.

With global revulsion solidifying over civilian killings in the town of Bucha, President Volodymyr Zelensky likened Russia's assault to Nazi war crimes and Western nations ramped up sanctions against the Kremlin.

The United States is expected Wednesday to ban all new investment in Russia, while Britain announced it has frozen some $350 billion in assets from President Vladimir Putin's "war chest" so far.

Despite the pressure, bombardments rocked the Kyiv area villages of Velyka Dymerka and Bogdanivka, where 12 people were killed by Russian firearms and artillery, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Telegram.

And new warnings emerged from Ukraine that other shattered communities, notably the town of Borodianka, may have suffered even worse fates than Bucha.

Zelensky, in an impassioned speech by videolink from Kyiv to the 15-member Security Council, demanded stronger action as he delivered a chilling account of Putin's six-week-old war.

People "were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road," Zelensky said.

"They cut off limbs, slashed their throats, women were raped and killed in front of their children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTtD4_0ezWq0iv00
City workers carry bags with six partially burnt bodies in the town of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of carrying out war crimes against civilians /AFP

"Accountability must be inevitable," he added, calling for Russia's exclusion from the Security Council -- on which it holds veto power.

"Are you ready to close the UN" and abandon international law, the president asked. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."

Zelensky's plea follows the harrowing discovery of civilian victims in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv following Russian troop withdrawals, which he and other officials have denounced as war crimes and attempted genocide.

- 'Deliberate campaign to kill' -

In a subsequent address to Spanish lawmakers, Zelensky compared Russia's devastating assault to the Nazis' 1937 bombing of the town of Guernica.

During a grim cleanup Tuesday in Bucha, local workers placed the remains of partially burned bodies into black bags and lifted them into a van.

After touring the devastation, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told journalists that "dozens of bodies" remain in Bucha apartments and in nearby woods.

"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Looking ahead, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance expects a Russian push in "coming weeks" to try to seize Ukraine's entire eastern region of Donbas, and create a land bridge to occupied Crimea.

Both Washington and the EU have vowed to squeeze Russia's economy until Putin is forced to halt the war he launched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwhYA_0ezWq0iv00
The scale of devastation in Borodianka was overwhelming, with buildings flayed open /AFP

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said she would travel to Kyiv this week, has offered the bloc's assistance in documenting proof of war crimes.

The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings, claiming the images emerging from Bucha and other sites are fakes produced by Ukrainian forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.

But one Bucha resident named Olena told AFP she saw Russian soldiers shoot a man in cold blood after "brutal" troop units moved in.

"Right in front of my eyes, they fired on a man who was going to get food at the supermarket," said the 43-year-old, who did not wish to give her family name.

Despite Olena's and other firsthand accounts, Moscow's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected Zelensky's claims of Russian atrocities, telling the Security Council that the "ungrounded accusations... are not confirmed by any eye witnesses."

Zelensky delivered a forceful rebuttal, airing a graphic, 90-second video of what he said were images from towns including Bucha, Irpin, Dymerka, and the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIVQa_0ezWq0iv00
The covered body of a man killed on his bicycle outside a cemetery in the town of Makariv, northwest of Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. /AFP

The footage showed partially uncovered dead people, including children, in shallow graves, bodies in a courtyard, burned corpses in the streets, and slumped victims with hands tied behind their back.

In the push to isolate Moscow, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Slovenia expelled dozens of its diplomats suspected of being intelligence operatives, after France and Germany did the same Monday, for a total of some 180 expulsions in 48 hours.

The Kremlin called it a "short-sighted move" that would complicate efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities.

Putin warned of "reprisals" for recent European measures targeting Russian gas giant Gazprom -- and said Moscow would "monitor" its food exports to "hostile" nations, raising the spectre of further inflation surges worldwide.

- Worse than Bucha? -

Europe's worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates, and 4.25 million have fled the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDfho_0ezWq0iv00
Russian invasion of Ukraine /AFP

Many in Ukraine are bracing for further Russian bombardments.

Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many buried in mass graves.

But Zelensky said he had information of worse atrocities in places such as Borodianka.

"Bucha is not the worst," Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said on a Russian lawyer's YouTube channel. "Everyone who managed to visit Borodianka says that it is much, much worse."

AFP reporters who briefly visited the Borodianka area saw no bodies in the streets, but locals reported many deaths, and buildings were ravaged and blown open.

"I know five civilians were killed," said 58-year-old Rafik Azimov. "But we don't know how many more are left in the basements of the ruined buildings after the bombardments."

"I buried six people," another resident, Volodymyr Nahornyi, said. "More people are under the ruins."

- A chance of talks -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvIrB_0ezWq0iv00
Europe's worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates /AFP

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile said Tuesday on Russian television that Russia was "ready" to continue the negotiations.

Ukraine has proposed an international agreement with other countries guaranteeing its security in return for accepting a neutral and non-nuclear status, not joining NATO and refusing to host foreign military bases.

According to the Ukrainian proposal, Russia would not oppose Kyiv's admission to the European Union.

burs-mlm/bgs

Comments / 584

Mama Bear Grrrr..
3d ago

It's not our country's responsibility to help. We are already supporting. We need to fix our own country before we worry about helping other countries.

Reply(65)
129
E-Man
3d ago

Remember everyone Bill Clinton told Ukrainian to get rid of there nuclear weapons and they NATO would protect them. They got rid of there nuclear weapons. Where’s there protection?

Reply(60)
73
mrfreeze
3d ago

The only negotiation be an immediate Russian withdrawal from all of Ukraine and Russian payment for all damage done to Ukraine before any Russian ' demands' are even heard. Russia had no business to invade anyway.

Reply(11)
29
Related
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Un Security Council#Military Base#Ukraine#The Un Security Council#Russian#Nazi#Western#Kremlin#Bogdanivka#Videolink
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Fortune

How likely is it that Putin will unleash a nuclear war?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Talk of World War III never seems far away these days. But how close is the world to going nuclear?. The war in Ukraine has gone on...
POLITICS
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Fortune

Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior ‘suicidal’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Weeks after Russian soldiers took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, new reports reveal that the invading forces have engaged in reckless behavior at the facility beyond their initial shelling of it.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy