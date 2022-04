BIG RAPIDS — Third and fourth graders from Big Rapids Brookside Elementary recently participated in a creative class project which involved writing letters to veterans. Nichelle Bloomfield, service for veterans chair, called the local American Legion office and the Saginaw Veterans Administration hospital and reached out to see if a Big Rapids class would like to participate, with the students writing thank you cards to veterans as a project for veterans.

