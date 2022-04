At the end of the day, basketball is a business. We can scream as much as we want for our favorite players at home, but we have to remember this is their profession. They get paid, quite well these days, to play this sport. With today’s salaries topping over $50 million for some of the best players in the world, it has shown what inflation and the brand has done in the last 30 years.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO