Knox County, OH

Volunteer birders sought to count sandhill cranes April 9

By Bob Pepalis
Mount Vernon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers in Knox County are wanted to help find breeding sandhill cranes through a count from 6:30-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is participating in the Midwest Crane Count by holding the sandhill crane count in 22...

mountvernonnews.com

