Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), elected in 2010, announced his retirement Wednesday morning, citing redistricting as his reasoning behind not running for reelection. “It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins, especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new and nearly two thirds is an area primarily from another district, foreign to any expectations or connections to the current Seventh District,” Gibbs wrote in a statement.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO