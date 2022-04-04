F4D: Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor talk all the best moments from WrestleMania weekend

WWE fans really can't believe Vince McMahon himself had a match at WrestleMania this year! The second night of the biggest WWE event of the year had a lot to live up to following all of the success and surprises of the first night, and it was immediately made clear that there were still plenty of surprises to be had. The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory had been heating up in the last few weeks as McAfee had been coming to face to face with Vince himself, and all of that came to a head with a full-on match.

