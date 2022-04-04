Stay ahead of Storm Surges this Spring

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aire Serv and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aire Serv, visit https://www.aireserv.com/central-shenandoah-valley/. Surge Protection 101. If you’re a savvy electronics owner, you probably keep your desktop computer, home...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day. The system on the way has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 4 and Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. The Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and strong tornadoes.
The strong storm that brought steady rain, some thunderstorms and gusty winds to the Inland Northwest on Tuesday is now moving on...and that means a pretty nice day on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will take a little bit of a hit thanks to the cooler air behind Tuesday's cold front,...
Spring is when we finally get to thaw out from the cold winter days as we welcome warmer weather cross Hampton Roads. But it’s also home to the severe weather season. As we transition from winter to spring, the earth is changing it’s position around the sun. The days get longer and we welcome more […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you liked yesterday, you’ll enjoy today’s forecast! We keep blue sky and sunshine with even warmer temperatures this afternoon as we’ll climb to near 80º. The nice thing is that humidity remains low today so it won’t feel uncomfortable with the warmer setup.
Looking for more outdoor product recommendations? Check out our guides to the best outdoor furniture, camping tents, camping blankets and sleeping bags. While air conditioners are a summer thing, patio heaters are good for practically the whole year. Yes, while patio heaters will probably get the most use in the winter, nighttime in the spring and summer bring lower temperatures and chilly breezes. The market for patio heaters is large and unwieldy, so we reached out to Joseph Boodanian, director of HVAC training at UEI College, a leader in churning out top-flight HVAC techs for over four decades, to help us demystify the world of patio heaters. From the different types of patio heaters to the best ones to buy, here's everything you should know about patio heaters.
COLORADO SPRINGS — With a round of snow and heavy rain expected to move into the Pikes Peak region Wednesday night into Thursday, notifications regarding closures and delays have begun rolling into the FOX21 newsroom. The following delays/closures will be in effect on Thursday, March 17. Schools. Academy District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe Weather Awareness Week continues on Wednesday, with the emphasis being placed on tornadoes and tornado safety. One theme that connects all of the themed days through this week is that having a plan, well before any severe weather even threatens your area, is an important aspect of staying safe. This applies to tornadoes, as well. Deaths from tornadoes are fairly rare in modern times, thanks largely to a better understanding of the storms that cause them which has increased lead times on warnings. However, not knowing how to respond to a warning can put you in danger.
It’s a clear, cold start to the morning with lows dipping down to the teens. And when you factor in a light southerly breeze, it feel more like single digits. Today, we’ll be watching a clipper system coming in from the north. This will give areas primarily north of 36 a light dusting of snow. Areas south, including Columbus will see increasing clouds alongside a few flurries and an increasing southerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and well above yesterday’s high in the 20s.
(WFXR) – Virginia’s Flood Awareness Week is here and flood experts say that now is the time to prepare before a potential disaster strikes. Flood Awareness Week runs from March 13-19 and is the perfect time to learn about the risk of flooding and how to best protect homes and property ahead of stormy weather. […]
False spring has come and gone, leaving behind the cruel reminder that we are still in March. We got a few days where we were gifted with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50's! The snow melted off rather quickly, and thankfully the water content in the snow was considerably low. This was great for the flood outlook as river levels don't look that bad now. The Red River is now only expected to hit just shy of 28 feet within the moderate flood stage. These outlooks attached below may change as we head through the remainder of March into April with additional snow and rainstorms. However, runoff and melting will slow down, with temperatures returning below and near average for this weekend and next week. There is a wild card in the flood outlook, and I will touch on that in just a moment with signs of a typical spring snowstorm next week.
A GoTime Go Day is on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees and skies will remain mostly sunny. However, don’t get used to the beautiful conditions. Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast on Tuesday. These showers and storms will likely be non-severe, just have that umbrella handy when you head out of the door.
After months of being tormented by the cold, spring is finally here. Better weather and later evenings are yours for the taking, so you better take advantage of this season to enjoy the outdoors and bask in the warmth. Unlike winter where you were scrambling to gain access to heat indoors, the time has come for you to enjoy the fire outside.
