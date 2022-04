FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has five Business Recovery Centers open until April 29 to assist tornado survivors with their loan applications. Survivors who receive a letter from FEMA referring them to the SBA should apply for a loan as soon as possible. SBA loans are not just for businesses. Long-term, low-interest loans are available to homeowners and renters as well. If approved, there is no obligation to accept the loan. Even if survivors think they won’t qualify for a loan, they should complete the loan application and return it anyway.

