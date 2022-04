In the past few weeks, if you’ve hung out in a certain space of the internet, you’ve been privy to a conversation about what it means to be a journalist now. As the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz said in an interview a few weeks ago: Young journalists need to not just report and write, but have “brands.” Whether you know it or not, whether you cultivate it or not (people on this side of the conversation convincingly argued), you are a brand, defined by the work you put out, the people you associate with, and the things you do or do not post on Twitter.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO