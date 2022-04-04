ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

LETTER: Stephen Turner Announces His Candidacy For Wilmington School Committee

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am excited to announce my candidacy for the Wilmington School Committee! With you, I hope to help build the future of Wilmington Public Schools. I am a long time resident of Wilmington, have two children in the Wilmington Public Schools (Kyra at the high school and Joshua at the middle...

wilmingtonapple.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Collins To Natick School Committee

NATICK – For 30 years, I have been a licensed educator in Massachusetts and have taught in several local school districts. I am writing to support Cathi Collins for re-election to the Natick School Committee. I have known Cathi for close to 20 years and have watched her work tirelessly as a volunteer for the Town in many different capacities. Cathi is the current Vice Chair of the School Committee. She has served as a Town Meeting member, a member of the Finance Committee for 12 years (the most allowed) including 11 years as Chair of the Education subcommittee and various other town meeting committees. She has served as a Finance Committee and currently as the School Committee representative on the town’s Audit Advisory Committee. She is also on the FIDO Board that oversees the dog park and has worked with other Natick artists and Natick Center Associates promoting art throughout the community.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Haugland Dedicated To Students; Should Be Re-Elected To School Committee

NATICK – I am writing on behalf of Henry Haugland who is running for re-election to the Natick Public School Committee. Henry has been a friend since he, Joel Bradford and I started the RoboNatick program at Natick High School in 2006. His two sons were part of my courses when I was teaching at Natick High School. Henry is a person of his word and has the students in Natick in his heart.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Education
Connecticut Post

Fairfield Republican announces candidacy for 133rd House District

FAIRFIELD — A small business owner who has announced his candidacy for the 133rd State Assembly District said he wants to advocate for more local control if elected. Mike Grant, a Republican, was motivated to run for office because he felt he and his neighbors were not adequately represented in Hartford adding their unique needs and issues hadn’t been heard, according to a release announcing his candidacy.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Itemlive.com

Lynn community gets to play around with ideas for park

LYNN — City Councilor Rick Starbard, the Department of Public Works (DPW), Beyond Walls and the nonprofit KABOOM! have been working together to revitalize the courts and playground equipment at The post Lynn community gets to play around with ideas for park appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Principal#Time For Us#Health And Safety#The School Committee
Itemlive.com

Lynn GAR building is center of attention

LYNN — One of the city’s hidden gems shone brightly on Wednesday as city officials and history lovers celebrated the Grand Army of the Republic building and the Civil War The post Lynn GAR building is center of attention appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy