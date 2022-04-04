ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[65] Denver Heads to Colorado Wednesday and Kansas City Saturday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – The [65] University of Denver women's tennis team (10-6, 5-0) is on the road for the final four matches of the 2022 season, starting with a trip to Colorado (6-11, 0-7 P12) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. MT before heading to Kansas City (3-11, 1-4 Summit) on Saturday at...

KCTV 5

Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Mo., skyline will be honoring the Kansas Jayhawks on the eve of the national title game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Yes, that’s right: Kansas City, MISSOURI. It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you’re in KCMO...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina. Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill Self only to congratulate “Coach Self […]
99.9 KTDY

Denver Broncos’ Mile High Stadium Catches Fire [PHOTOS]

What a scary scene in Denver. Several videos and photos surfaced on social media Thursday afternoon showing flames and smoke coming from "Mile High Stadium" in Denver. The stadium is the home to the Denver Broncos and according to reports, flames were seen coming from the suite level and even up to the third level of the stadium.
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
Sports
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy Again Wednesday, Gusts Could Top 60 MPH Outside Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow warming trend is underway across Colorado with temperatures today expected to be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday for most areas. In Denver we’re looking for a high in the middle 50s. But it may not feel as warm as the thermometer reads because of the wind. We have one more day with strong and gusty wind expected, mostly during the late morning and early to mid afternoon hours. On portions of the eastern plains we could see wind gusts top 60 mph after 10 am. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that includes Castle Rock, Parker, Elizabeth, Limon, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and La Junta. The wind speeds will lower significantly as we move into Thursday and Friday and the temperatures will continued to climb. The upcoming weekend will feature near record highs for some areas with widespread 50s in the mountains and 70s for the lower elevations. Some 80s are likely on the eastern plains. We stay dry until our next storm arrives sometime around next Tuesday. It will bring temperatures down along with a chance for some more rain and snow.
North Platte Telegraph

Parson vows to fight to keep Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson vowed Monday to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from leaving Missouri for a new stadium in Kansas. In response to an inquiry from the Post-Dispatch, Parson said he has spoken with Chiefs president Mark Donovan and told him Missouri “will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs.”
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Wichita Falls Warriors confirm relocation to OKC

UPDATE: Monday, April 4, 2022, at 9:48 p.m. The city of Wichita Falls has released the following statement regarding the Warriors relocating to Oklahoma City: “The City of Wichita Falls and the MPEC want to wish the Warriors Hockey team, their staff, and ownership our best regards in the announcement they are moving their operations […]
KOCO

Junior hockey team set to arrive in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A junior hockey team is set to move to Oklahoma City. Hockey fans in Oklahoma have a reason to be excited. A new team is coming to Oklahoma City. The Wichita Falls Warriors are about to become the Oklahoma Warriors, which is a junior hockey team in the North American Hockey League. It is an amateur team, full of players with goals to one day get a Division I scholarship and eventually go pro.
Hutch Post

Top-10 Cowboys visit Wichita State on Tuesday

Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1 Big 12) vs. Wichita State (12-15, 1-2 American) Tuesday, April 5 | 6:00 pm | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium) TBA vs. LHP Jace Miner (0-1, 14.14) SCENE SETTER: The Shockers return home for a midweek contest against nationally ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium, the first of three matchups against the Cowboys in 2022. Wichita State enters the matchup with a 12-15 overall record after going 1-2 in the first American Athletic Conference series of the season this past weekend in Houston. The Shockers blanked the Cougars on Friday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Jace Kaminska, but Houston bounced back to claim the next two games, including a come-from-behind 4-3 win on Sunday. Prior to the two defeats, Wichita State had beaten the Cougars in nine straight games, the longest winning streak for WSU in the all-time series. Wichita State opened the season dropping their first six games, the worst start to a campaign since the 1953 season. The Shockers are coming off a 31-23 season a year ago, including an 18-13 mark in the American Athletic Conference that produced a third-place finish, WSU's best since joining the AAC in 2017. Wichita State is seeking their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
Wyoming News

Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day

As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
WOWT

Storm Chasers hold open practice ahead of season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite an offseason lockout that lasted 99 days, professional baseball returns this week. The Omaha Storm Chasers held an open practice Sunday at Werner Park before they head to Indianapolis for their season opener Tuesday. Besides playing in April for the first time since 2019, also...
