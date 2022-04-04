[65] Denver Heads to Colorado Wednesday and Kansas City Saturday

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow warming trend is underway across Colorado with temperatures today expected to be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday for most areas. In Denver we’re looking for a high in the middle 50s. But it may not feel as warm as the thermometer reads because of the wind. We have one more day with strong and gusty wind expected, mostly during the late morning and early to mid afternoon hours. On portions of the eastern plains we could see wind gusts top 60 mph after 10 am. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that includes Castle Rock, Parker, Elizabeth, Limon, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and La Junta. The wind speeds will lower significantly as we move into Thursday and Friday and the temperatures will continued to climb. The upcoming weekend will feature near record highs for some areas with widespread 50s in the mountains and 70s for the lower elevations. Some 80s are likely on the eastern plains. We stay dry until our next storm arrives sometime around next Tuesday. It will bring temperatures down along with a chance for some more rain and snow.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO