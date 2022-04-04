ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

Spring Yard Waste Disposal Program

morton-il.gov
 2 days ago

VILLAGE OF MORTON RESIDENTS ONLY: Free yard waste disposal is available at Sewage Treatment Plant #2, 2625 S. Fourth (at the corner of S. Fourth and Broadway Rd.). Verification of name & address required. The program is “self-serve” as it has been in the past. A fenced area at...

www.morton-il.gov

Comments / 0

WSAW

Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Morton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Morton, IL
Government
City
Morton, IL
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
FOX 28 Spokane

Spring Cleaning? Here are the chores Americans hate the most

Spring is here, which means it’s time for spring cleaning. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes. But, when it comes down to it, most also say they’d rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
SPOKANE, WA
Gin Lee

Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.
LEE COUNTY, AR
Post Register

Colorful perennials for spring and fall

Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Cleaner — Without Cleaning

Trying to relax in an environment that taunts you with undone chores or items that are strewn out of place can be a tense exercise in futility. But if you throw yourself into cleaning, decluttering, or organizing projects every time you want to chill out, you’ll consume the time you have to enjoy their effects.
HOME & GARDEN
KSNB Local4

Yard waste collection will begin next month in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Residential yard waste collection will soon resume for the City of Kearney. The Sanitation Division said collection will be as followed:. • Wednesday, April 6 for residents who live south of the Union Pacific Railroad lines, and within East Lawn and Valley View Mobil Home Park.
KEARNEY, NE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

