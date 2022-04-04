Spring Yard Waste Disposal Program

Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.

LEE COUNTY, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO