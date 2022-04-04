These fools

With changes in the legislative districts, I started to research the list of candidates for District #35. I checked their various web pages and Google searched out their names to see what I could find out about them. I also sent out emails to see if I would get a response. In researching out Mr. Josh Wheeler, I was impressed with his website and articles I found on him. In contacting him, he wanted to meet me and my wife. He came to my house along with his wife and children. I was impressed with his views on serving his community, his views on the role of a legislator, his views on the importance of family. Not once did attack others who are running for the same position. I was impressed with his knowledge of current legislation and current events. I was impressed with his willingness to work with any and all parties to solve Idaho issues. My wife, who is a better judge of character than I am, also was impressed. We are happy to indorse Josh Wheeler for representative for legislative district #35. We feel Josh Wheeler will keep Idaho, the Idaho we all know and love.

