Idaho State

These fools

Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

So the Republicans in the Idaho legislature voted against providing pay raises for Idaho’s judiciary. Let’s have no illusions why this happened. It’s payback for the state’s judges’ refusal to osculate the conservative lawmakers’ posteriors by rubber stamping their unconstitutional legislation. Einstein defined...

Idaho State Journal

The next legislature

Around this time of any year ending in an even number, plenty of news stories declaim how changed the next legislature will be, once the election is held, with retired or defeated or office-shifted lawmakers no longer there. The excellent Idaho Ed News, for example, just noted how the legislature’s...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

#StopTheStealIdaho — trust me, it’s coming

Spring has sprung. And since 2022 is a midterm election year, it’s time for political dandelions to start popping up. Certainly, the big campaign story in Idaho is the governor’s race. As of a week ago, there are 13 officially entered candidates. Along with one Democrat and eight Republicans, there are also libertarians, constitutionalists and an independent.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

McGeachin wasn’t a ‘team player’ for long

As difficult as this is to believe, given Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s drama-filled term in office, there was a brief moment when she served a viable function in Gov. Brad Little’s administration. In 2019, McGeachin’s first year in office, Little appointed her to lead a Regional Government Efficiency...
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Fake conservatives embrace welfare over work

Chalk up another strike against the Libertarians Identifying as Republicans (LIARs) who mouth conservative buzzwords, but vote against conservative government. Like body-snatchers mimicking humans, these politicians pretend conservatism only for the power it gives them. Case in point: A long-standing plank of conservatism is work over welfare. As President Ronald...
INCOME TAX
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: 5-6

• Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Schedule your appointment to donate at www.redcrossblood.org. Click on “find drive” and use the sponsor code kellerwilliams. •...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Senate fails to override coronavirus vaccine bill veto

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Thursday failed to override Republican Gov. Brad Little’s veto of legislation making it illegal for most businesses to require the coronavirus vaccine. The Senate didn't muster the two-thirds majority vote necessary to keep alive the “Coronavirus Pause Act.” The vote...
IDAHO STATE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Einstein
Idaho State Journal

Real tax relief

Cutting taxes seems simple and it is. But our Idaho Legislature decided to play games. Raising taxes on everyone to lower taxes for a few is NOT good tax policy. With a $1.9 billion dollar surplus, WE SHOULD CUT BOTH sales and property taxes. Sadly, instead of simply doing a big tax cut, leaders are pushing a complex tax shift plan. It will likely lead to an INCREASE IN TAXES as inflation keeps taking its toll on Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

The choice of Simpson versus Smith

This should be easy if you watch what they do and not what they say. I have watched Rep. Simpson work his way up the committee structure in Congress to eventually become chair of House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water. The 2020 election flipped the majority in the House,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Washington governor signs $64.1 billion supplemental budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A $64.1 billion supplemental state budget that spends on statewide programs ranging from homelessness and behavioral health to the ongoing COVID-19 response was signed Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The supplemental plan builds off of the $59 billion, two-year spending plan adopted by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Idaho Legislature#Republicans#Osculate#House
Idaho State Journal

The corporate factor

Bill 4596 requiring a code of ethics for American corporations doing business abroad was introduced in the U.S. Congress 22 years ago by former Georgia Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney. The proposed law required corporations to treat employees fairly, and to protect human rights and the environment in foreign countries. The bill floundered in Washington’s special-interest funded leviathan.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Judge refuses to block grazing in eastern Oregon pastures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge this week denied a temporary restraining order sought by environmental groups that would block grazing in six eastern Oregon pastures. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon said the plaintiffs haven’t shown that cattle grazing on the pastures will cause irreparable harm to sage grouse or to rangeland research, The Capital Press reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho State Journal

Portland extends housing emergency for three more years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has voted unanimously to extend the citywide housing state of emergency for three more years. KOIN-TV reports the housing state of emergency declaration extended Wednesday gives the city flexibility when it comes to zoning. Portland’s zoning code does not allow mass shelters on industrial property, but with the extension the city says it can bypass those zoning laws to build shelters​.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salmon are coming back to the Spokane and Columbia Rivers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Salmon may soon be reintroduced to the Spokane and Columbia Rivers. The Upper Columbia United Tribes (UCUT) secured over $3 million in funding to bring salmon back to the Inland Northwest. The money will go to Colville, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene member tribes to restore salmon, revitalize tribal culture and strengthen the region’s economy.
SPOKANE, WA
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Mr. Josh Wheeler

With changes in the legislative districts, I started to research the list of candidates for District #35. I checked their various web pages and Google searched out their names to see what I could find out about them. I also sent out emails to see if I would get a response. In researching out Mr. Josh Wheeler, I was impressed with his website and articles I found on him. In contacting him, he wanted to meet me and my wife. He came to my house along with his wife and children. I was impressed with his views on serving his community, his views on the role of a legislator, his views on the importance of family. Not once did attack others who are running for the same position. I was impressed with his knowledge of current legislation and current events. I was impressed with his willingness to work with any and all parties to solve Idaho issues. My wife, who is a better judge of character than I am, also was impressed. We are happy to indorse Josh Wheeler for representative for legislative district #35. We feel Josh Wheeler will keep Idaho, the Idaho we all know and love.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Tragic mistake

Governor Little vetoed the bill which supported freedom to work. He said he did not want government to intrude into private businesses. On the surface this certainly makes sense. No business wants the government telling them how to run their business. That is just one of the many freedoms we all experience as Americans.
ECONOMY
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

Nuclear waste

I was surprised this Sunday morning when reading the article about Nuclear Waste cleanup at INL that the Snake River Alliance was not credited in any way with the push to have nuclear waste removed from above our aquifer. Nuclear waste disposal at ‘the site’ has been the leading issue for SRA for decades and we were the people’s voice to push for this cleanup. I think the Idaho State Journal would do our community a service to investigate how Pocatello citizens took it upon themselves to hold INL responsible for keeping Southeast Idaho safe from nuclear contamination.
POCATELLO, ID

