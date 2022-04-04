Mr. Josh Wheeler

If asked, anyone who knows me would say that I love fishing. My father taught my brother and I how to be fishermen, like him. He learned from his father, and him, from his. On our many fishing trips to the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River and to other places, my father has often remarked on the many fun fishing trips he and others had with my maternal grandfather. My parents taught us to admire and respect God’s creations, live the gospel of Jesus Christ, and to honor the legacy of our ancestors. To this day, we honor the legacy of our grandfather by fishing in the same fishing hole he did. There, I feel an intimately spiritual connection to him. He has since passed on, but wading in the cool water while gazing across the river canyon at wildflowers and wildlife, I can almost feel his presence there. I believe he would be proud of his descendants who carry on his legacy. We also honor his and our other ancestors’ legacies by continuing to be faithful members of Jesus Christ’s only true church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

