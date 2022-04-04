ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Mr. Josh Wheeler

Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

With changes in the legislative districts, I started to research the list of candidates for District #35. I checked their various web pages and Google searched out their names to see what I could find out about them. I also sent...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

Fake conservatives embrace welfare over work

Chalk up another strike against the Libertarians Identifying as Republicans (LIARs) who mouth conservative buzzwords, but vote against conservative government. Like body-snatchers mimicking humans, these politicians pretend conservatism only for the power it gives them. Case in point: A long-standing plank of conservatism is work over welfare. As President Ronald...
INCOME TAX
Idaho State Journal

Hog hunting with arrows

While at the SHOT Show, I visited the Umarex booth and checked out their Air Saber. It’s like a PCP airgun except that it shoots arrows. It has an aluminum tube which a nockless arrow slides over. When shot, a blast of regulated compressed air spits the arrow down range.
HOBBIES
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone: The shining beacon for conservation

The year 2022 is the 150th birthday of the creation of Yellowstone National Park in 1872. The establishment of the park is something to celebrate globally. It is a shining beacon for conservation as well as public ownership. I don’t think most people appreciate today what a remarkable achievement it was.
TRAVEL
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Learning as an emotional process

Emotions are vital to learning. The way students feel about themselves and about particular educational tasks influences their success. Students tend to avoid tasks they dislike and situations that make them feel incompetent. This avoidance has a spiraling effect that denies kids the opportunity for practice when they most need it. Further, it may be that some learners may not feel sufficiently secure to enable them to make mistakes; hence, they may ignore any errors they make or forget about them as quickly as possible.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: 5-6

• Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Schedule your appointment to donate at www.redcrossblood.org. Click on “find drive” and use the sponsor code kellerwilliams. •...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gathright, Selena

Gathright Selena Gathright Selena Gathright, 41, of Pocatello Idaho passed away on 3/30/2022 surrounded by her loving family. A gathering will be held in her honor on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home. To read her full obituary or to leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

These fools

So the Republicans in the Idaho legislature voted against providing pay raises for Idaho’s judiciary. Let’s have no illusions why this happened. It’s payback for the state’s judges’ refusal to osculate the conservative lawmakers’ posteriors by rubber stamping their unconstitutional legislation. Einstein defined insanity...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Blue Cross Of Idaho Foundation for Health awards The Community Project pilot grant to city of Chubbuck

BOISE — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the city of Chubbuck that will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone park fundraiser offers entry pass good for 2172

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years. Yellowstone Forever will use...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

#StopTheStealIdaho — trust me, it’s coming

Spring has sprung. And since 2022 is a midterm election year, it’s time for political dandelions to start popping up. Certainly, the big campaign story in Idaho is the governor’s race. As of a week ago, there are 13 officially entered candidates. Along with one Democrat and eight Republicans, there are also libertarians, constitutionalists and an independent.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Fishermen & Fishers of Men

If asked, anyone who knows me would say that I love fishing. My father taught my brother and I how to be fishermen, like him. He learned from his father, and him, from his. On our many fishing trips to the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River and to other places, my father has often remarked on the many fun fishing trips he and others had with my maternal grandfather. My parents taught us to admire and respect God’s creations, live the gospel of Jesus Christ, and to honor the legacy of our ancestors. To this day, we honor the legacy of our grandfather by fishing in the same fishing hole he did. There, I feel an intimately spiritual connection to him. He has since passed on, but wading in the cool water while gazing across the river canyon at wildflowers and wildlife, I can almost feel his presence there. I believe he would be proud of his descendants who carry on his legacy. We also honor his and our other ancestors’ legacies by continuing to be faithful members of Jesus Christ’s only true church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
HOBBIES
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello hiring fair scheduled for Friday and May 14

POCATELLO — If you’re in the market for a seasonal job or career, the city of Pocatello wants you. It’s that time of year again and the city is hosting its hiring fair on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way. The city is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to green-space, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal. City of Pocatello employees will be at each event to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment and help fill out applications. Computers will be available for applicants to apply, and staff can help potential applicants upload their resume.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

The choice of Simpson versus Smith

This should be easy if you watch what they do and not what they say. I have watched Rep. Simpson work his way up the committee structure in Congress to eventually become chair of House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water. The 2020 election flipped the majority in the House,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

McGeachin wasn’t a ‘team player’ for long

As difficult as this is to believe, given Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s drama-filled term in office, there was a brief moment when she served a viable function in Gov. Brad Little’s administration. In 2019, McGeachin’s first year in office, Little appointed her to lead a Regional Government Efficiency...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Welcome Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, now open at 135 N. Main St. Jeri and her family have recently moved back to Pocatello and are excited to be opening their new shop. Stop in this week to check out this brand new downtown business. Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Magistrate judge applicants for Bannock County

POCATELLO — The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace the Honorable Bryan K. Murray, who will be retiring effective July 1, 2022. The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your comments on the following applicants: Seventeen applicants have applied for the position:
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man to ride in Washington, D.C., with veteran adaptive cyclists' group to raise funds

Gabe Flicker was vacationing near Austin, Texas, when he had a chance encounter with a large group of cyclists that included many veterans with disabilities riding adaptive bikes. Impressed by what he witnessed, Flicker, an amateur photographer and retired executive director of Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello, documented the event with his camera. On April 22-23, Flicker will get his long-awaited opportunity to ride with the group, which will include...
POCATELLO, ID

