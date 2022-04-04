ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Charlton signs with the Saints

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free-agent pass rusher spent last season in Pittsburgh as a depth pass...

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are once again in win-now mode, making the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft all that much more important. Dallas has done a decent job rounding out their roster, but this draft has the chance to fill some remaining holes while acquiring key players for a season that should end in a playoff run. The Cowboys have plenty of picks, so expect them to make some moves in this years draft and try to add enough talent to push themselves over the edge. This mock draft was constructed using PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator.
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
fantasypros.com

Brandin Cooks: Texans receiving multiple calls on WR

According to Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, the Texans have received multiple calls on the availability of veteran WR Brandin Cooks. (Tyler Conway) Cooks, 28, is heading into the final year of his contract and will make $12.5 million next season with the Texans. With Deshaun Watson being dealt out of town, the team seems committed to a rebuild that seems unlikely to cast a 28-year-old receiver in it. Over the past few weeks, the team has received "multiple" calls about his availability. It's unclear if any talks have crystalized but it remains a situation to monitor with the veteran WR monitor shaking out poorly this offseason.
fantasypros.com

Malik Willis set to visit Carolina and Atlanta

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that former Liberty QB Malik Willis is scheduled to visit with the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons next week. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) In what’s been reported to be a below average quarterback class, Malik Willis has generated significant buzz around draft circles as a high ceiling QB prospect with great tools. Willis, who measures in at a little above 6 feet and 219 pounds, plays the quarterback position in a running backs body paired with the strongest arm in the draft class. NFL draft analysts and scouts point to decision making and processing speed as areas of concern, but he brings raw skills in his speed, running power, and arm strength that aren’t able to be taught. Willis is a true high risk high reward prospect who may benefit from spending time learning behind a veteran quarterback before being handed the keys to an NFL offense. Carolina and Atlanta, who both have draft picks inside the top 10 of this years draft, have needs at the quarterback position and appear to be set to get a closer look at Willis ahead of the NFL draft later this month.
fantasypros.com

Chris Olave visits with Cowboys on Tuesday

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Ohio State WR Chris Olave will visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Olave, who is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL draft later this month, has high end speed, route running, and ball skills that would be coveted by any NFL offense. Olave produced 936 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing for targets in an absolutely loaded WR corps at Ohio State last season. The Cowboys could be a team that targets the WR position early in the draft after trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns last month. Dallas re-signed Michael Gallup earlier this off-season, but he may miss games early in the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
fantasypros.com

Lucas Giolito to start season opener versus Tigers

Giolito will look to have much better showing against the Tigers than he did during the 2021 season. In five starts last season, the veteran hurler pitched the White Sox to two wins and three losses, registering a 4.22 earned run average while striking out 33 batters in 29.2 innings pitched against the Tigers.
fantasypros.com

Saints and Eagles swap 8 picks in trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are shipping two 2022 first round picks (numbers 16 and 19) and a 2022 6th round pick to the Saints for the 18th pick in the 2022 draft, a 2023 first round pick, and 2022 3rd and 7th round picks. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
The Game Haus

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Denver Broncos are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
fantasypros.com

Rob Gronkowski cannot commit to football right now

Gronkowski's status is still up in the air but if he returns he has already made it clear it will be with Brady and the Bucs. Gronk finished with 89 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, which was good for TE5 overall in half-PPR leagues. If he plays in 2022, he would likely be a top-six player at his position.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears met with WR/PR DeAndre Carter

The Bears’ search for Jakeem Grant’s replacement is underway. According to multiple reports, the team met with return specialist DeAndre Carter on Monday. This doesn’t mean the two sides are getting ready to sign a deal, but it does at least indicate mutual interest. Carter is a...
