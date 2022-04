Ryan Getzlaf is hanging 'em up. The longtime Anaheim Ducks captain will retire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, he announced Tuesday. "It's been an honor to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization," Getzlaf said. "None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support each step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more importantly, to making a positive impact in our community and to those in need.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO