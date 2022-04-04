ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy Details Horrific Child Death Toll in Taped Grammys Video

By Inside Edition Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a show-stopping moment at the Grammys: a powerful, surprise appearance by Ukrainian president Volodomyr...

tvinsider.com

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Appears Before John Legend’s Performance

John Legend’s Grammys 2022 performance was touching in more than one way. “One thing that has always made music so powerful is the way it responds to the times,” host Trevor Noah said prior to Legend taking the stage. Music lifts spirits, something Ukraine could use, and he introduced a pre-taped video from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the video, the president spoke of Russia’s invasion of his country.
