ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Pearland gets ready to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2NPt_0ezU9pmV00

The city of Pearland appears poised to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb. A proposed ordinance would require owners to apply for a permit and have their properties inspected.

It also allows for the city to deny or revoke permits.

Bill Wiatrak occasionally rents out his home for spare income. He said he thinks the ordinance will allow leaders to shut down short-term rentals in the city.

"During the pandemic, my entertainment business got very very slow," said Wiatrak. "As a matter of fact, it was non-existent. I had to create some income."

City leaders voted 6 to 1 to advance the measure. It will likely be brought up against for a vote on Monday, April 11.

"The proposed ordinance that passed the first of two readings in the Council meeting on March 28 would establish requirements and regulations for the operation of properties as Short-term Rentals within the corporate limits of the City of Pearland. There currently isn't any information available to share about the registration process and requirements, but Pearland residents can feel confident that the City is constantly working to adapt to the ever-changing needs and desires of our diverse community."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Clark County officials to hold meeting on short-term rental regulations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is currently illegal to rent a residential property for fewer than 31 days in unincorporated Clark County, including Airbnb’s, but that’s about to change. Commissioners will be looking for feedback Tuesday in crafting short-term rental regulations, as Assembly Bill 363 mandates the county and cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

Visitors beware: What to know about short-term rental scams

As festival season approaches and more events make their way back to the Coachella Valley, short-term rentals are in high demand. With increased demand, comes fraud and phone scams. “I felt violated.” That was Malia Rivera’s reaction when she found her Indio home was listed on Craigslist for rent. “I felt just that, you know, The post Visitors beware: What to know about short-term rental scams appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Government
Nevada Current

Clark County seeks to tame short term rental beast, protect neighborhoods

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Forced by a new state law to confront the reality of mini-motels in Southern Nevada neighborhoods, Clark County commissioners who have ignored the issue until now appear intent on imposing significant restrictions on the burgeoning vacation rental industry.  The law, sponsored by Southern Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, does not apply to neighborhoods in HOAs, unless […] The post Clark County seeks to tame short term rental beast, protect neighborhoods appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Arizona Mirror

Lawmaker who owns short-term rental home looks to block PV from enforcing regulations

Gilbert Republican Sen. Warren Petersen wants the attorney general to investigate an ordinance passed by Paradise Valley that regulates short-term home rentals, which he says violates state law, while the lawmaker himself owns a million-dollar luxury Airbnb listing in Gilbert.  If Petersen’s complaint is successful in striking down the Paradise Valley ordinance, it would effectively […] The post Lawmaker who owns short-term rental home looks to block PV from enforcing regulations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GILBERT, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Tempers flare during Clark County town hall on short-term rentals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, the public weighed in on what regulations should look like for short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County with a summer deadline looming. Well over 100 people attended a town hall hosted by Commissioner Justin Jones at Desert Breeze Community Center. County Lawmakers...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council
CBS LA

Lawsuit: Vacation Rental Platform HomeAway Routinely Violated LA’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance With Bookings For Unregistered Hosts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vacation rental hosting platform HomeAway, operator of Vrbo, was hit with a lawsuit from the City of Los Angeles for repeated violations of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Monday. According to Feuer’s office, HomeAway — which is part of the Expedia Group — routinely processed rental bookings for unregistered hosts in violation of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which requires hosts to submit an application, pay a fee, and obtain a registration number from the city’s Department of City Planning. Hosts are also prohibited from renting more than 120 in a calendar...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Awesome 98

This Texas-Based Company Is Like the Airbnb of RV Rentals

Outdoorsy is a company based out of Austin, Texas that specializes in RV rentals. From campervans to luxury RVs, this service would be a cool option for your next road trip. Outdoorsy is formatted similarly to Airbnb and Vrbo, making it really easy to use. You just plug in where you are leaving from and what dates you need to rent for and they'll show you all the rentals available to meet your needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sierra Sun

Truckee adopts changes to short-term rental rules

Truckee has adopted amendments to its short-term rental ordinance, including rules on how many registration certificates will be issued, rules for new homeowners in the area, and increased penalties. Town Council unanimously approved the changes at its meeting Tuesday. “We’ve been listening through so many different means — our community...
TRUCKEE, CA
Newport Buzz

Newport City Council bans most short-term rentals

Changes are coming to Newport’s Short Term Rental rules. Under an ordinance change passed by the City Council on Wednesday, March 23rd, property owners in Newport’s residential zones are no longer permitted to rent their properties for less than 30 days, unless the home serves as a primary residence.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy