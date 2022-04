Jack Sussman, CBS’ head of specials who’s preparing for the 64th Annual Grammys this Sunday in Las Vegas, was asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. “I think you go into every live show with the understanding that anything could happen, and it usually does,” says Sussman, who quips that he still has PTSD from working the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson. “If you surround yourself with really talented people behind the scenes, you’re in a position to handle it, knowing that it might not be a perfect outcome, but it’s gonna be an okay outcome, at least as far as making television is concerned.”

