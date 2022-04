Walt Disney World's International Food & Wine Festival will return this year and visitors everywhere are ready!. From July 14 to November 19, park guests can enjoy delicacies from across the globe, curated by a team of chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers from open to close. Foodies will have more than 25 Global Marketplaces to choose from in the park, each one will be filled with flavors from six different continents.

