Sometimes my kids accuse me of speaking a foreign language and I have to say, more often than not, the sentiment goes both ways — but for very different reasons. For those who grew up like I did, in this remote land settled by people carving a life out of hardship, ours is a culture that’s generally not overly verbal. Too often mistaken for ignorance, or sometimes even stupidity, this penchant for stoic observation and uber-efficiency in language is most likely a result of a number of influences. One of which — and this might surprise a few people — is Benjamin Franklin.

