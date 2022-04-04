ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A and E Line service updates as track repairs continue

By Steve Hymon
metro.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack repair for the A (Blue) Line and E (Expo) Line near Pico Station in downtown Los Angeles will continue through the close of service on Saturday. Tracks had shifted in the area and repairs are ongoing to stabilize the track bed and...

thesource.metro.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Long Term Gas Line Repair Project Set To Begin In Brookline

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big gas line repair project is set to get underway in Brookline today. There will be a temporary road closure along Pioneer Avenue from 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Traffic and bus lines will both be detoured. The daily closure will last through July.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTVU FOX 2

BART reopens service on Dublin/Pleasanton line after person killed on tracks

DUBLIN, Calif. - BART stopped service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line Wednesday morning after a person was killed on the tracks. Trains were not running between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of the issue first reported around 6 a.m. The line reopened at 8:30 a.m. BART said there was...
DUBLIN, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Caltrain to reduce peak hour service to repair crash-damaged track

Caltrain officials announced service reductions for at least this week to allow crews to make repairs caused by a crash Thursday, when a train hit a service vehicle on the tracks. Caltrain will adjust service levels beginning Monday from 104 trains per day to 88 trains per day. It will...
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Blocking $320 Million Deal To Sell Angel Stadium To The Angels

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.
ANAHEIM, CA
