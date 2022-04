– Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery and the Nef family have announced the appointment of wine industry veteran Kurt Ammann as CEO of the family-owned winery. “Vina Robles has a long history in the Paso Robles community, and I am humbled to have been selected to lead the 100-percent estate vineyard and winery operation into the next 25 years,” said Ammann. “It’s both an honor and exciting to be a part of a team that is completely committed to sustainability and socially responsible business practices. I’m looking forward to continuing the upward trajectory of Vina Robles as a nationally and internationally recognized benchmark in Paso Robles.”

