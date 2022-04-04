ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Aerus Water Presents New Product Features at 2022 WQA Convention

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

The Dallas-Based ActivePure Brand Heads to Orlando for Water Quality Association Exposition - Booth #401. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Aerus, the worldwide leader in healthy home environmental solutions, will attend the 2022 Water Quality Association Convention and Exposition April 6- 8 in Orlando, Florida. The event...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Sugarbud Launches New Product In British Columbia With 26% THC, Meet CEO At Benzinga Conference In April

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) expanded the company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of Bahama Blizzard #11. Created through the mixing of Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas such as sweet pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel notes. Total THC will range between 210-260mg/g and a total terpene profile of between two to four percent.
ECONOMY
KRMG

OKGO Market features Oklahoma businesses, goods, and products

TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 Oklahoma businesses gathered in Tulsa Saturday afternoon for the OKGO Market. It’s one-day event aimed at supporting local businesses across the state. OKGO Market was inspired by the TulsaGO Market that was held last Spring. Saturday’s event featured businesses from Green Country,...
TULSA, OK
Nature.com

A three-year dataset supporting research on building energy management and occupancy analytics

This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
BERKELEY, CA
connect-bridgeport.com

ABB Spring Meeting to Feature Employment Law Presentation by Steptoe & Johnson

The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport will host its annual Spring Membership Meeting Thurs., April 7 at Bridgeport Conference Center. Member businesses will be treated to a presentation by Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. Attorneys Bonnie Thomas and Michael Moore will speak about employment law with specific topics including common wage and hour missteps, necessary documentation and EPLI coverage. The tips should be quite beneficial to member businesses, Thomas said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Beauty Brand Herb’N Eden Receives $1.2M Investment to Leverage Growth Opportunities and Create Jobs

Herb’N Eden, an all-natural bath and beauty company, based in the Metro Atlanta area, has closed a $1.2 million investment for business growth. Quinton and Terran Lewis founded Herb’N Eden in 2015 to bring natural skincare products to the forefront of the market. Mercantile Venture Capital led the investment with participation from The Core Venture Studio.
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Sabre, eRoam Launch Travel Solution for Agencies

Travel software provider Sabre Corporation is collaborating with B2B leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to launch an online B2B and B2C leisure travel solution for agencies, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 5). With this partnership, eRoam becomes a gold-level developer in Sabre’s developer partner network,...
TRAVEL
#Water Purification#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Surface Water#Wqa#Laundry Pro#Activepure Technology#Water Products
freightwaves.com

Cracking the supply chain data code

The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better. Bentzel has held weekly meetings over the last four months...
INDUSTRY
Paso Robles Daily News

Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery announces new CEO

– Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery and the Nef family have announced the appointment of wine industry veteran Kurt Ammann as CEO of the family-owned winery. “Vina Robles has a long history in the Paso Robles community, and I am humbled to have been selected to lead the 100-percent estate vineyard and winery operation into the next 25 years,” said Ammann. “It’s both an honor and exciting to be a part of a team that is completely committed to sustainability and socially responsible business practices. I’m looking forward to continuing the upward trajectory of Vina Robles as a nationally and internationally recognized benchmark in Paso Robles.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

McorpCX included in Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022 Report

McorpCX announced that Forrester Research, Inc has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022. SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McorpCX ("McorpCX" or the "Company") announced today that Forrester Research, Inc ("Forrester") has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Keysight Intros New 120 GBd High-Performance BERT Solution

Keysight Technologies has introduced a new 120 Giga Baud (GBd) High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Test (BERT) solution (M8050A) for validating next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6T (or one trillion bits per second) market with unachieved signal integrity. Digital development and senior validation engineers are challenged...
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

Try before you buy: Deliveright offers trial of logistics platform

Heavy-goods white-glove delivery platform Deliveright is offering a trial version of its final-mile platform Grasshopper to businesses interested in testing out how its technology can improve logistics operations. Grasshopper Lite enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the customer’s home. It also offers shipping cost...
RETAIL
Agriculture Online

Samsara and John Deere to partner for fleet management platform

Samsara Inc. has announced a new integration with John Deere to expand on its existing JDLink integration. The new integration plans to add features providing greater visibility into support vehicles on farming operations. Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud platform allows businesses to remotely monitor fleet and facility operations with GPS tracking...
ECONOMY

