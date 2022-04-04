ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dole Lettuce Listeria Outbreak called over after 18 ill, with 3 deaths, in Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin

By Bill Marler
foodpoisonjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllnesses started on dates ranging from August 16, 2014, to January 15, 2022. A total of 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes were reported from 13 states – Idaho 1, Iowa 2, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 2, Nevada 1, North Carolina 1, Ohio 3, Oregon 1,...

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Related
NBC Chicago

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Dole Salads ‘Is Over,' CDC Says

Federal officials have declared that a deadly outbreak of listeria linked to Dole packaged salads has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the outbreak that left three people dead and at least 18 others sick across 13 states "is over." However, the CDC noted the number of sick people reported does not necessarily represent the total number of those who may have been infected as a result of the outbreak because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the bacteria.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Listeria outbreak traced to Dole packaged salads ends with three patients dead

Federal officials have declared that a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections traced to Dole packaged salads has ended. The most recent patient to be reported became sick on Jan. 15. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infections to appear, but the implicated salad was recalled in October and December 2021 and early January 2022 and had reached its expiration date before January, so officials believe patient counts have stabilized.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
