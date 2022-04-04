Dole Lettuce Listeria Outbreak called over after 18 ill, with 3 deaths, in Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin
Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 16, 2014, to January 15, 2022. A total of 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes were reported from 13 states – Idaho 1, Iowa 2, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 2, Nevada 1, North Carolina 1, Ohio 3, Oregon 1,...www.foodpoisonjournal.com
