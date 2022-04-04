Dole Lettuce Listeria Outbreak called over after 18 ill, with 3 deaths, in Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin

Federal officials have declared that a deadly outbreak of listeria linked to Dole packaged salads has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the outbreak that left three people dead and at least 18 others sick across 13 states "is over." However, the CDC noted the number of sick people reported does not necessarily represent the total number of those who may have been infected as a result of the outbreak because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the bacteria.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO