NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found the driver of a garbage truck stuck inside the vehicle while it was turned on its side. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, New Milford and Blackhawk Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Baxter Rd. and 11th St. for a reported garbage truck on its side blocking traffic.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO