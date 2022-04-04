ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith’s Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWADk_0ezS4mz900

We spend a lot of time talking about our favorite musicians here on the “Hot Spot,” so it was only right for Da Brat to recap the biggest night in music at this year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony that went down over the weekend.

In addition to who won, who performed and who got snubbed at the 2022 GRAMMYs, we also have an update on the fallout for Will Smith following that heavily-talked-about slap he delivered to Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Let’s just say The Fresh Prince may be slowly losing his crown.

Get the full stories in today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey SmileyMorning Show :

POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
