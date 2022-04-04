ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Promo Joe is on the Go: Gilda 5K Run and Fun Mile 04.02.22

By Joe Britton
mix929.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTackling another 5K and running with purpose. Promo Joe takes top honors...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

St. Paddy’s Day 5K Walk/Run Returns

“They’re not so concerned about it being cold although I’ll be honest I’ve had a lot of people say hey it’s too cold for me but it is what it is. There’s a lot of people who just wanna be a part of something where there’s people interacting with one another again so it’s very special to the community to be back doing events like this.” said Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise President Ryan Siebert.
NAPERVILLE, IL
KCBD

UMC to host 2022 Undy Run/Walk 5k

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will host an underwear-themed, family-friendly Run/Walk 5k at Mae Simmons Park on March 26, 2022. The race starts at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear underwear-themed outfits and have fun. Registration is $25. The Lubbock Undy Run/Walk was created by the Colorectal...
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX54 News

Want to get in shape without running a mile?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Want to get in shape without running and jumping?. The jackets are coming off and summer gear coming on because it's gonna be summer and some of us aren't ready for it. So for all shapes and all ages, we're going to show you a workout that you can do at home or even at your bar.
MADISON, AL
CW33

Fort Worth Zoo hosting 23rd annual Zoo Run 5K, 1K fun run

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — We are moving into Spring and what better way to celebrate the weather than with a fun, family-friendly run. The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its 23 annual Zoo Run on April 2. Join the zoo for some family-friendly competition, where you can participate in a 5K or a 1K.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run

Comments / 0

Community Policy