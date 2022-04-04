Promo Joe is on the Go: Gilda 5K Run and Fun Mile 04.02.22

“They’re not so concerned about it being cold although I’ll be honest I’ve had a lot of people say hey it’s too cold for me but it is what it is. There’s a lot of people who just wanna be a part of something where there’s people interacting with one another again so it’s very special to the community to be back doing events like this.” said Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise President Ryan Siebert.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will host an underwear-themed, family-friendly Run/Walk 5k at Mae Simmons Park on March 26, 2022. The race starts at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear underwear-themed outfits and have fun. Registration is $25. The Lubbock Undy Run/Walk was created by the Colorectal...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Want to get in shape without running and jumping?. The jackets are coming off and summer gear coming on because it's gonna be summer and some of us aren't ready for it. So for all shapes and all ages, we're going to show you a workout that you can do at home or even at your bar.
FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — We are moving into Spring and what better way to celebrate the weather than with a fun, family-friendly run. The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its 23 annual Zoo Run on April 2. Join the zoo for some family-friendly competition, where you can participate in a 5K or a 1K.
I love living at the Jersey Shore. It's a little slice of utopia! We have great people, cool places to spend time at, and each weekend I feel like there is always something fun to be a part of, especially when the outdoor temperature gets warmer... I am thrilled to...
Comments / 0