Colfax Library hosts activities for kids this week

By John Webb
 2 days ago

The Colfax Library will host Ozobots, tiny programmable robots on Tuesday from...

WTVM

Kids at Columbus library celebrate ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’. When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi. Today...
COLUMBUS, GA
KTVL

Bored kids this spring break? Check out the library!

JACKSON COUNTY — With kids in many school districts home for spring break, the Jackson County Library Service is offering a variety of family-focused activities adults and kids can enjoy together. "Here at the library, we've got a lot of things going on today for spring break," said Grace...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KRQE News 13

Relaxation classes for kids at Santa Fe Public Library

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Library is offering online classes for school-aged children to learn how to relax and unwind. They’ve started a meditation program every other Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. The class will focus on using meditation to be calm, focused, and engaged. The city is asking for parents to […]
SANTA FE, NM
Leavenworth Times

Basehor library hosts SCAVENGER HUNT FOR KIDS

While students in USD 458 enjoyed spring break, the Basehor Community Library took the opportunity of that time away from school to continue encouraging reading and visits to the library with a special scavenger hunt. The activity ran from March 11-20 and nearly 100 children participated in the activity. Images...
BASEHOR, KS
Brookings Register

Library to host Harry Potter trivia night

BROOKINGS – Calling all wizards (or muggles)! Gather your friends and put your magical minds to the test for the Brookings Public Library’s Harry Potter trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18.
BROOKINGS, SD
Kids
Politics
Society
Relationships
Y105

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
northfortynews

Library to Host Loveland Police Department Listening Session

The Loveland Police Department is hosting a listening session to learn more from community members about the kind of police department they want to see in Loveland and what actions can be taken to make [...] This post Library to Host Loveland Police Department Listening Session previously appeared on North Forty News.
LOVELAND, CO

