ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet to perform at UI Tuesday night

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet will perform at 7:30 in...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, once lost for 25 years, goes up for auction

The axe – which featured in the April '07 issue of Guitar World – was one of four commissioned by Rhoads, and was mistakenly sold to the public at NAMM in the early '80s. Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, which was lost for 25 years after it was mistakenly sold to the public, has gone up for auction.
CARS
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Idaho State
The Independent

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV all week, not many people may know fully. HE'S GOT ‘SOUL’Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar's animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

New Skid Row Singer Once Competed on ‘Swedish Idol’ With ’18 and Life’

Late Wednesday (March 23), it was revealed that Skid Row had chosen Erik Grönwall as their new vocalist, teasing a bit of the title track of their latest album The Gang's All Here with the singer on vocals. But Grönwall's history with Skid Row music goes back a way, in fact, all the way to the start of his professional career when he auditioned for Swedish Idol (the Swedish version of the American Idol singing competition).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
loudersound.com

Aerosmith announce next Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith have announced a 24-date Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which continue the celebrations surrounding the band's 50th anniversary, kick off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 29, and will wrap up on December 11. The band completed a run of Deuces Are Wild dates in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue Magazine

The Vogue Editors’ Guide to Los Angeles

Like that other famous city, L.A. is always a good idea. (After all, that line was popularized by a legendary Hollywood production.) Planning a trip out west, however, can feel quite daunting; there are over 100 neighborhoods—each with their own must-see lists—within the city limits. Not to worry; we polled our staff for the very best of where to stay, eat, shop, and visit to get you in a La La Land state of mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Idaho#Bluegrass
Ultimate Classic Rock

Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
99.9 KEKB

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Primetimer

Jon Batiste being on TV nightly as The Late Show bandleader may have given him the edge to win this year's top Grammy award

Batiste surprisingly won Album of the Year on Sunday night with his album We Are -- surprising because it wasn't tipped to win after peaking at No. 86 on the Billboard 200. So why did he win? According to Spencer Kornhaber, "the jazz pianist was a traditionalist choice to win Album of the Year—but a traditionalist choice for an evolving institution." Batiste being on TV also helped, says Kornhaber. "To understand why so many Academy members judged the 35-year-old Batiste’s album to be year-defining, consider his career," says Kornhaber "As the bandleader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he has been on television, night after night, since 2015—which means he is one of the most visible working musicians in America. Other widely consumed projects, such as his soundtrack for the Pixar film Soul, have built him the kind of renown that is less explosive than that of a pop phenom, but is still significant and pervasive. The songs of We Are—vivid, exploratory pop soul—are musically impressive, broadly accessible, and rich with social consciousness. His colorful, go-for-broke Grammys performance of his single 'Freedom' demonstrated the showmanship of someone who welcomes a cross-generational, cross-genre audience—someone easy to like, and impossible to root against."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Olivia Rodrigo covers Avril Lavigne as ‘Sour’ world tour begins in Portland

Olivia Rodrigo began her ‘Sour’ world tour in Portland, Oregon last night (April 5) – see footage, reaction, photos, setlist and more. The dates behind her 2021 debut album start in North America this week before heading to Europe in June and ending in the UK in July. Supporting will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch The Regrettes Perform ‘Anxieties (Out Of Time)’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. The Regrettes brought their latest single, “Anxieties (Out Of Time)” to Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, offering the late-night show’s audience a taste of the band’s upcoming pop-driven studio album Further Joy, out April 8 via Warner Records. Driven by heavier, more prominent guitar tracks and an emotionally charged vocal performance by lead singer Lydia Night, the Los Angeles band delivers an electrifying performance of the song — and reveals the effortless manner in which the group still invokes their punk rock roots. “Anxieties (Out Of Time),” which recently received a campy music video directed by Raúl...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy