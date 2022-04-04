ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2022

By Jeremy Chapman
Cover picture for the articleIt’s Masters week (as if you didn’t know) with the Grand National on Saturday, toss a dramatic comeback by Tiger Woods into the mix, and we’re heading for a little piece of sporting heaven. Stand by for the most intense competition ever for the pound in...

The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Plan For The Masters

Tiger Woods announced on Sunday morning that it will be a “game time” decision on The Masters this week. The 15-time major champion has not yet decided if he will be able to compete in the first major tournament of the year. Woods, who is one year removed...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Masters Photo Surfaces: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has begun preparation for The Masters. While the 15-time major champion has yet to officially announce his status for the tournament, he’s arrived in Augusta. Woods is practicing at Augusta National and will make a decision later this week. He looks ready to play, though. Golf fans...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reveals Honest Opinion Of Tiger Woods’ Chances

Tiger Woods stole the headlines at Augusta this morning, announcing not only that he would be playing in the Masters but saying he thought he could win the event. As talented and legendary as Tiger is, it might seem preposterous that he could capture another green jacket after not playing tournament golf for 14 months following his car crash. However, fellow tour pro Rory McIlroy is a believer.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
GOLF
WATE

Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019. Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox40jackson.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus ‘done with the Par 3’ contest before Masters

The Masters tournament draws the eyes of the sports world each year but the big event before golfers tee off on the Thursday of that week is the Par 3 contest. The Par 3 contest is held on the Wednesday before things get going. The field usually consists of Masters participants and past champions. The competitors go for nine holes and the best score against the par is declared the winner.
AUGUSTA, GA
NESN

Masters Odds 2022: Tiger Woods Just Outside Heavyweights As Week Begins

The 2022 major golf championship season begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and there’s no shortage of intrigue for the historic competition. This year figures to have even more eyeballs pointed down Magnolia Lane with the potential of Tiger Woods making his return to professional golf. Regardless of...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Masters 2022: Rory McIlroy explains his new approach to completing the career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jim Nantz has a feeling. He’s predicting that the 86th edition of the Masters may be a special week, perhaps even a historic one for Rory McIlroy. “I know how these stories unfold,” Nantz said during a recent pre-Masters media Zoom call. “Augusta just has this ability, for some reason, to tell it better than any other place. Those scripts, one year beats the next and, I mean, I have in my head and my heart [that] he’s going to win the Green Jacket one year. I mean, he’s going to have a lot more chances, but this just might be the year. This just might be the year. It’s quiet enough going in and he’s a rare talent. Maybe that’s the story this year in the end, that he completes it.”
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Masters gets underway on Thursday as the eyes of the golfing world return to Augusta National. The vast majority will of course be focusing on Tiger Woods, who confirmed he will make his competitive return 14 months after a horrific car crash that left him in a hospital bed for three months. Woods insisted in a press conference on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win what would be the 16th and most remarkable major of his storied career. Woods’ presence has allowed others to fly under the radar, including Jon Rahm who...
GOLF

