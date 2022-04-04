The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jim Nantz has a feeling. He’s predicting that the 86th edition of the Masters may be a special week, perhaps even a historic one for Rory McIlroy. “I know how these stories unfold,” Nantz said during a recent pre-Masters media Zoom call. “Augusta just has this ability, for some reason, to tell it better than any other place. Those scripts, one year beats the next and, I mean, I have in my head and my heart [that] he’s going to win the Green Jacket one year. I mean, he’s going to have a lot more chances, but this just might be the year. This just might be the year. It’s quiet enough going in and he’s a rare talent. Maybe that’s the story this year in the end, that he completes it.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO