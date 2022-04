At least 10 people were arrested on controlled substance and marijuana charges in the past 4 days. Including a Brashear man accused of crashing a vehicle into a parked car; a Gainesville pair alleged to have marijuana, methamphetamine, ammunition and two pistols when stopped near a day care; five people found in possession of two bags of meth when stopped on I-30; four men and a woman caught with contraband on I-30; and a Sulphur Springs woman who reportedly arrived at the courthouse with pills for which she had not been issued a prescription, according to arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO