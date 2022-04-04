ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Avian Influenza Tops 100 Infected Locations

By Philip Gruber, pgruber@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly pathogenic avian influenza has infected more than 100 operations in the past two months. More than 22 million birds have been depopulated as the largest U.S. outbreak since 2015 continues to grow. Infected farms have been found from Delmarva to the Upper Midwest. No outbreaks have been reported...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

More shellfish recalled as CFIA investigates norovirus outbreak

Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters is recalling certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters because of possible norovirus contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYC

Avian Influenza could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but not in southern Minnesota. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Boston Herald

Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
AGRICULTURE
Bring Me The News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
Alt 101.7

