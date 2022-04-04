Freiburg appeals loss to Bayern over substitution error

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Freiburg has appealed the result of its 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich after the Bavarian powerhouse briefly had an extra player on the field, but insisted it feels “extremely uncomfortable” about doing so. Bayern briefly had 12 players on the...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Villarreal takes on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal knows its chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether it can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski. And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club is coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when its defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Dortmund’s full house party spoiled as team problems return

BERLIN (AP) — It was supposed to be a festival of soccer to celebrate the return of fans and a fresh start after more than two years of coronavirus restrictions. More than 81,000 supporters packed Westfalenstadion to capacity on Saturday, the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 — 763 days before — that Borussia Dortmund played in a full stadium at home.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
BBC

Everton news conference and Champions League build-up

We'll be back later for some more Champions League build up, and we'll be hearing from Everton boss Frank Lampard at 13:30 BST. In the meantime, take in the latest Football Daily podcast... See you on the other side!. 'We need to be in peak form'. Benfica v Liverpool (20:00...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool in sight of semis after putting three past Benfica

Liverpool took charge of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday as Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz gave them a 3-1 lead after the first leg in Lisbon. Benfica are dotted between a Liverpool-City league and cup double-header, with the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley coming after the second leg next week, before Klopp's team continue a crunch period with league games against Manchester United and local rivals Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 5, 2022 UEFA Champions League prediction

Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA

