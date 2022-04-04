(TNS) — Walking into Sara Herman’s classroom at Chamberlain Middle School, you might wonder why so many sixth-graders are playing computer games instead of putting pencils to paper. In reality, they aren’t playing games. They’re using computer programs to design houses, create three-dimensional printing models and create wood-carved...
(TNS) — Little rolling robots dodged red, green and blue blocks as fifth-graders cheered loudly, at times rising to their feet with enthusiasm. Tuolumne School students in south Modesto worked in teams to piece together 500 or so parts to create the devices, which they would soon learn to control through coding, teacher Hector Barraza said.
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth grader was selected into the highly-selective United States Naval Academy Summer STEM Program. Pearl Owens was selected out of 280 students to participate and qualified after 5,000 student applications were submitted. The Naval Academy Summer STEM Program is an opportunity for students to explore,...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – From hovercrafts to coding, five schools across the Texas Panhandle will soon be able to advance their programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with grand from Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), the managing contractor for Pantex. After applications for the grants opened in February, CNS announced the schools set to […]
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM education is a rarity for many schools, but one small Simpson county school is making it standard in the curriculum. Genesis One Christian School is preparing its young students for the 21st century by offering STEM education and pushing...
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – When cutting edge technology is combined with hard work and kindness, learning is sure to follow. Those qualities merge seamlessly in Shannon Seigle’s classroom at Stem School Chattanooga. Tony Donen is the Principal. He says, “Ms. Seigel is a wonderful teacher. She is what...
