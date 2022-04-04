ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stem School

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to your child’s education, it is so important to know your options. We want to...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

South Dakota School Expanding STEM Lab After ‘Huge Success’

(TNS) — Walking into Sara Herman’s classroom at Chamberlain Middle School, you might wonder why so many sixth-graders are playing computer games instead of putting pencils to paper. In reality, they aren’t playing games. They’re using computer programs to design houses, create three-dimensional printing models and create wood-carved...
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
Modesto Bee

Robots, coding, programming: How Modesto schools are expanding STEM learning

Little rolling robots dodged red, green and blue blocks as fifth-graders cheered loudly, at times rising to their feet with enthusiasm. Tuolumne School students in south Modesto worked in teams to piece together 500 or so parts to create the devices, which they would soon learn to control through coding, teacher Hector Barraza said.
MODESTO, CA
Government Technology

Modesto Schools Get New Building, Tech, Programs for STEM

(TNS) — Little rolling robots dodged red, green and blue blocks as fifth-graders cheered loudly, at times rising to their feet with enthusiasm. Tuolumne School students in south Modesto worked in teams to piece together 500 or so parts to create the devices, which they would soon learn to control through coding, teacher Hector Barraza said.
MODESTO, CA
WIS-TV

Irmo Middle school student selected for STEM Program

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth grader was selected into the highly-selective United States Naval Academy Summer STEM Program. Pearl Owens was selected out of 280 students to participate and qualified after 5,000 student applications were submitted. The Naval Academy Summer STEM Program is an opportunity for students to explore,...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Panhandle schools win CNS STEM grant awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – From hovercrafts to coding, five schools across the Texas Panhandle will soon be able to advance their programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with grand from Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), the managing contractor for Pantex. After applications for the grants opened in February, CNS announced the schools set to […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koson Network Of Schools#Sterling Ranch#Info Kosonschools Org
WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Shannon Seigel, Stem School Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – When cutting edge technology is combined with hard work and kindness, learning is sure to follow. Those qualities merge seamlessly in Shannon Seigle’s classroom at Stem School Chattanooga. Tony Donen is the Principal. He says, “Ms. Seigel is a wonderful teacher. She is what...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy