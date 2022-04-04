ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Adrian Piaseczny: Tributes paid to father of two killed in collision

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA father-of-two who died after being hit as he crossed the road in Huddersfield has been named by police. Adrian Piaseczny, 24, died as a result of his injuries following the collision on the A62 Manchester...

BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I saw blood... he continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal on the floor': Wife tells court how 'smiling neighbour knifed father-of-three to death in parking row'

A heartbroken wife has told a court their neighbour stabbed her husband to death in a parking row 'like he was an animal before he sat on top of him and a lit a triumphant cigarette' outside their Cotswolds home. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman on their shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Syrian refugee, 19, who killed veteran, 86, with one punch after the pensioner shouted racist insults at him for smoking cannabis is sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter

A Syrian refugee who punched an 86-year-old veteran after being subjected to racist insults has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter. Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being hit by Mohammed Al Araaj during a row with the teenager and his friends outside his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother pays tribute after ‘beautiful’ 18-year-old son stabbed to death

A mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful” 18-year-old son, after he was stabbed to death.Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was stabbed on Market Street in Bury, Lancashire, shortly before 4pm on Friday.Emergency services treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives, before their child is taken awayMother of Abdikarim Abdalla AhmedThe boy has been remanded into custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog which fatally attacked boy in Egdon was a Rottweiler

A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS

