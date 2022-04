MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Some baseball and softball teams in Indiana are having trouble filling one position on the field: umpires. Dave McComb, umpire in chief with U.S. Specialty Sports Association, said Monday, “I sat down this morning looking at my spreadsheets, putting them into the scheduling system, and scratching my head because I don’t have enough guys to cover what I’ve got.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO