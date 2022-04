Wales is seeking legal advice on the “unilateral action” it can take to ban conversion therapy, after the UK reportedly committed to stamping out the practice for gay people, but not those who are trans.In a statement on behalf of the Welsh Government, deputy minister Hannah Blythyn said she had written to the UK Government expressing her “strongest condemnation” of its decision to “abandon the pursuit of protections for a part of our community”.She said Wales would commission “urgent legal advice” on the “unilateral action” it could take to ban the practice, and seek “the devolution of any necessary additional...

