'If anybody can do it, it's him': Players dish on Tiger Woods and his potential return at the 2022 Masters a year after crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. – There are plenty of storylines worth watching this week at the Masters.

Can Rory McIlroy finally complete the final leg of his career grand slam? Will Cameron Smith achieve the rare Players Championship-Masters double? Oh yeah, and then there’s Tiger Woods, the five-time Masters champion who has been working towards a potential return the last two days out at Augusta National Golf Club a year after a single-car crash nearly took his life and severely damaged his right leg (amputation was discussed).

Woods has been the talk of the town since he arrived on the property, with plenty of PGA Tour pros weighing in on his presence at the year’s first men’s major.

Here’s what they had to say.

Patrick Cantlay

“Yeah, great to see him. I’m sure he’s been preparing hard the last little bit, and living in Jupiter, heard rumblings when I would go to Medalist that he had been out there, so that’s really exciting.”

Tiger Woods watches Patrick Cantlay during round-robin play at the 2019 Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Bryson DeChambeau

“He’s here, right? It’s kind of already a return, right? But it’s great to see his face.

“I mean, I was walking down – I was teeing off on 3, and he was walking down 17. He just, like, jumped up and raised up, and we were both kind of air high fiving, like saying, ‘What’s up.’ It’s just great to see him in a positive frame of mind.

“I haven’t spoken to him much, but I have seen him, and we’ve said “hi” a little bit. And it seems likes he’s in a really great frame of mind and he wants to win. Obviously, he’s determined to win. He wants to come back here and win. And he’s got a lot of players that have had a lot of time to kind of catch up, albeit Tiger is Tiger, and you can never count him out.

“He is one that may shock a lot of people if he does tee it up this week. Very, very excited to have him back. Creates a lot of hype and whatnot. And, shoot, from the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that first tee, and that was pretty special to see or hear at least.

“Couldn’t be more happy for him in the place he’s at right now, coming back, and proud of him, too. Shoot, coming back off that injury, we’ve had some conversations, and man, I don’t know how he’s done it. It’s very impressive.”

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau at a practice round for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. (Photo by Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Talor Gooch

“Yes and no. Nothing he does — I mean, we all know his determination. We all know his competitive nature. We all know this is what he loves to do. So it’s not surprising, but it’s still surprising at the same time. To know where he came from and obviously what he went through, it’s just a testament to his drive and determination.”

Talor Gooch hits his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Harman

“Well, he’s arguably the most influential man that’s ever existed for golf, so to have him around, and hopefully he’s healthy enough he can be competitive, I think everyone has learned not to count that guy out. He’s incredible. We’re all super stoked to have him here, and I wish him the best.”

Brian Harman follows through on his tee shot on the second hole Thursday during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on HIlton Head Island, S.C. (Photo: Richard Burkhart/Savannah)

Max Homa

“I’d be surprised if it was anyone else that’s ever lived. So, no, I’m not surprised. I am amazed. It is a true testament to his work ethic because we all know what he does on the golf course, how hard he works, and the stories and the legend. But sitting there and doing all that PT is — that’s got to be just boring at the very least, let alone hard.

“It reminds me of the documentary The Muse with Kobe Bryant after he pops his Achilles. It’s just him picking up marbles with his toes and putting it in, and he’s doing it way more than anyone else would do. That’s what I imagine Tiger is doing, just like the most reps you possibly can to get ready. It’s remarkable really.”

Max Homa poses with the winners trophy with event host Tiger Woods following his playoff victory in the 2021 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Horschel

“It’s amazing. What word haven’t we used to describe Tiger in any form or since? He still amazes us even at, what is he, 46 now? With everything he’s gone through, with all the injuries and with all the personal stuff, he’s always — he still has that drive and that fire within him to still play golf.

“I was talking to a good friend of mine, Mark Noble, he plays for Westham football club over in England, a team I support, and we were FaceTiming each other last night and we were saying, here’s a guy who’s made butt-loads of money. He’s got more money than anyone would need in your life, and after everything he’s gone through with the back surgery, before the accident, and now with the car accident coming back, he could have said, you know what, I’ve done a lot in this game, I don’t need to do anything more, but it just shows you how much he loves the game of golf, how much he loves being out here, and how much fire is still within him to play.”

Tiger Woods talks to Billy Horschel in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aaron Jarvis

“For me, I hope he plays. And the game loves Tiger. You see that wherever he goes. And whether he plays, that will be his decision. Maybe I could play with him, too, you never know what happens, right.”

Aaron Jarvis hits on no. 13 during a practice round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Brooks Koepka

“I have no idea. I mean, I’m just — look, I’m happy he’s becoming healthier and able to play golf, and I think that’s — we need him, the game needs him, everybody needs him, the fans need him, all that stuff. But at the end of the day everybody is just out here competing. I’m worried about myself and I’m sure everybody else is worried about themselves.

“Look, I was in somewhat of his shoes trying last year two weeks after surgery. This place isn’t exactly an easy walk. I understand what he’s up against. It’ll be difficult. But if anybody can do it, it’s him.”

Tiger Woods has a conversation with Brooks Koepka on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. (Photo: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Kokrak

“I’m glad he’s here. It creates a little bit more of a buzz, and it’s always fun having him at any event.”

Jason Kokrak reacts on the 16th green during the pro-am prior to the 2021 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Adam Scott

“Yeah, yeah, because I haven’t had any communication with him for a long time. Yeah, it’s exciting that there’s the possibility he’s going to play this week. I really hope he does. I think no matter what it would just be epic.

“Yes, I never – I’ve learned long ago never doubt the guy. If he can get around, which seems to be the question, you can’t doubt his golf.”

Adam Scott shares a laugh with Tiger Woods after Scott won the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Ryan Kang/Associated Press)

Webb Simpson

“I mean, as a player, we love it. I think we’re all Tiger fans. I learned my lesson to never count him out a few years ago when he came — he’s come back so many times from injury. So he’s an inspiration to all of us.

“Even when I hurt my neck earlier this year, I thought about it stinks right now but I can come back, I can make a full recovery, but he had a lot worse injury. I love that he’s going to give it a go.

“Yes. Any time anybody asks me can Tiger contend, the answer is yes. Just an amazing will inside of him, whether he’s hurt or sick or struggling with his golf swing or whatever it is. So it’s really cool that he’s making this week the push to come back after that car wreck. I hope he tees it up Thursday.”

Cameron Smith

“I’m really unsure if he’s going to play or not. I really don’t know, to be honest. I haven’t spoken to him. I know he’s walked around a few times the last couple weeks. Hopefully he does, and hopefully we can see him back out here playing golf again.”

Cameron Smith acknowledges the crowd after completing his third round on 18 of the Players Stadium Course Monday, March 14, 2022 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Lee Westwood

“Well, in an ideal world you wouldn’t want to come back at this golf course. You’d want somewhere a bit flatter, maybe a little bit shorter. This is a long, hilly test of stamina now, and if you haven’t played, then it just makes it a little bit harder.

“But he’s a fit guy, Tiger, so I wouldn’t envisage any problems. I would imagine he would like, in an ideal world, if you talked to a doctor or a physio or someone who really knew what they were talking about, they wouldn’t go for a hilly test like this, but he’s probably been playing a flat course down in Florida. He’s probably walked around his home course a few times. At some point he’s got to test it out, hasn’t he.”