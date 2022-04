Ezra Miller has been in a lot of headlines as they are recently arrested in Hawaii due to a physical confrontation that happened in a karaoke bar and a couple also filed a restraining order against them due to alleged assault and death threat. Due to their recent troubling issues, there are a lot of people who are wondering about their future as The Flash in the DCEU and if Warner Bros. will make a course of action about it.

