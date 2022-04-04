ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton NAACP's candidate forum canceled

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dorrt_0ezQ3JlH00

Denton County's NAACP chapter has canceled its municipal candidate forum scheduled for Thursday.

Forum moderator and NAACP chapter President Willie Hudspeth is unable to run the event, according to an announcement sent by his son over the weekend.

His son, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, is also up for reelection this cycle. He faces Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer in the May 7 election.

Early voting for municipal races begins April 25 and runs through May 3.

The NAACP's annual forum would have seen Denton City Council and school board candidates answer questions in the hope of winning over voters. Unlike similar candidate forums, local NAACP chapters are not allowed by national leadership to endorse candidates.

— Staff report

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Republican candidates for county offices to appear at Press forum

The Johnson City Press will host a question and answer session later this month with seven candidates vying for top Washington County offices on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot. The forum will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTVM

Columbus church to hold ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A “Meet the Candidate Forum” is taking place in Columbus on Saturday morning. On March 19 at approximately 10 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church - located on Branton Woods Drive - is holding a forum where the public can ask the mayor and city council questions about various issues in the community.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJHL

Carter County hosts candidate forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Election Day is coming up quickly in Northeast Tennessee, and to get voters ready, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum to connect candidates and voters. On Tuesday, March 15 the Chamber is hosting the candidate forum at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre. Retired Washington County Sessions Court […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
Denton, TX
Elections
Denton County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
VoiceOfDenton

Candidate for Denton City Council Place 5 – Brandon Chase McGee

I lived in Denton for a year. I was here and then I left and then I came back. In quick, rapid-fire answers, what are the three things you love the most about Denton?. I first came to Denton in 2006 when I started college. The first thing that really got me about Denton was the food. Like even back in college, I remember didn’t Denton has a ton of really great small little restaurants. I love the food here in Denton.
DENTON, TX
WRBL News 3

Mayoral candidates speak at community public forum

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Cannan Baptist Church held a community forum to give incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson and mayoral candidate, John Anker, the opportunity to respond to the pressing topics our city is facing. In opening statements, Mayor Henderson said the majority of his last four years in office were spent navigating a pandemic. a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJHL

Carter Co. candidates give stances at election forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters filled the Bonnie Kate Theater hoping to hear from several candidates vying for the top positions in the Carter County government. A candidate forum Tuesday night saw candidates from the county clerk, trustee, mayor and sheriff races answer questions sourced from the community. All four mayoral candidates were in attendance. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Mayor#Denton City Council
Newport Plain Talk

Village GOP group hosts candidate forum

Republican Strong Federated Women held a forum Thursday so Tellico Village residents could meet candidates running in the upcoming Loudon County elections. More than two dozen candidates seeking eight offices turned up at the Yacht Club to introduce their ideas and answer audience questions. The GOP group scheduled the event...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
abc27 News

GOP governor candidates to participate in PA Family Forum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor will participate in the PA Family Gubernatorial Forum this Thursday. The Pennsylvania Family Institute and Talk Radio WPHT 1210 Philadelphia sponsored event will begin at 7 p.m. Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Dave White, and Nche Zama will attend the forum […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WWEEK

KATU Cancels Governor Candidates Debate

Portland television station KATU-TV came up with a screening process to limit the size of its scheduled candidate debates for the May 17 primary for governor—then caught so much flak that it canceled the events. The station, which is WW’s news partner, set a contribution threshold of $750,000, which...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Press collecting questions for forum with GOP candidates

The Johnson City Press is taking questions by email to ask candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who are participating in a forum this newspaper is hosting on Thursday. Readers who have questions for Republican candidates for Washington County mayor, county clerk and sheriff should email them to Press News Editor Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Baker is serving as moderator of the question-and-answer session, which will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJBF

Virtual Augusta mayoral candidate forum tonight

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor. A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch. The following candidates have […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Paid endorsement letters, April 6

The Denton City Council elections are May 7. Now is the time for the residents of Denton to make a decision as to what kind of city they want going forward. We are at a crossroads in city government. The voters are the only ones who can choose to stay on the runaway train or get off. Therefore, if you don’t want a Buc-ee’s in your backyard, especially one that was contracted without the knowledge of the public; if you don’t want a five-story apartment building looming over your established neighborhood; if you don’t want a bait-and-switch high-density neighborhood with a roundabout on Hinkle that is too narrow for even small cars to navigate around, I’d urge you to vote for Paul Meltzer for mayor, Brandon Chase McGee for Place 5 and Amber Briggle for Place 6.
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Argyle Police Department to relocate to Town Hall complex

The Argyle Police Department will receive a brand-new building in the Town Hall complex, Argyle Town Council determined last week. The department has outgrown its current 3,500-square-foot facility at 506 N Highway 377. The current facility will also be impacted by the Texas Department of Transportation's planned expansion of US-377, council members discussed March 21. The council approved a $22,000 agreement with HDR Architecture to plan for what will become the Police and Town Hall Complex at 308 Denton Street.
ARGYLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy