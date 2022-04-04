Denton NAACP's candidate forum canceled

Denton County's NAACP chapter has canceled its municipal candidate forum scheduled for Thursday.

Forum moderator and NAACP chapter President Willie Hudspeth is unable to run the event, according to an announcement sent by his son over the weekend.

His son, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, is also up for reelection this cycle. He faces Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer in the May 7 election.

Early voting for municipal races begins April 25 and runs through May 3.

The NAACP's annual forum would have seen Denton City Council and school board candidates answer questions in the hope of winning over voters. Unlike similar candidate forums, local NAACP chapters are not allowed by national leadership to endorse candidates.

— Staff report