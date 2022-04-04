ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Prescribed Fire Learning Session - Tuesday, April 5th, at 5:30pm. Aspen Fire will be hosting a virtual and in-person conversation about how these prescribed burns work and how they benefit local people & ecosystems. The community is invited to Station 61 in downtown Aspen (420 E Hopkins Ave.)...

WVNS

Prescribed burns in Greenbrier County underway

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Monongahela National Forest burns in Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain are underway. The two prescribed burns were announced earlier in the week. Since the weather was still favorable, crews started the burns earlier today, March 22, 2022, around 11 AM. The 1,119-acre Peach Orchard burn area is located northwest of […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WTVQ

Prescribed burn happening in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest is advising people a prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday in Menifee County. According to national forest officials, Cumberland Ranger District firefighters are conducting the Cold Cave Branch prescribed burn in Menifee County. The burn is to help enhance wildlife habitat in and adjacent to a wildlife opening.
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Montanan

Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains

Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council successfully halt grazing and sagebrush-juniper burning in the Elkhorn Mountains Wildlife Management Area A federal district court ruled in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council in a lawsuit to force the Bureau of Land Management to conduct an adequate environmental […] The post Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
#Us Forest Service#Wildland Fire#Western Us#Q A#Coloradan
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
The Counter

There are millions of acres of ‘failing’ rangelands, data shows

54 million acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management aren’t meeting the agency’s own land-health standards. Data released today reveals that 54 million acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management fail to meet the agency’s own “land-health standards.” While standards vary between states and bioregions, they generally measure biological conditions, including soil health, water quality, plant species diversity and the quality of habitat for threatened and endangered species. The standards define the minimum benchmarks land managers need to achieve and maintain in order for landscapes to function and be used sustainably.
POLITICS
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY

