Beverly Hills, CA

From 90210’s 30yo Teens to DTLA Drag Queens: Hey SoCalendar April 4-10

By Mike Ciriaco
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago

Hey SoCal! This weekend, the silent disco What the Float dances through Beverly Hills with 9021Float. The name is a reference to the 90’s teen show Beverly Hills 90210. It was just like Euphoria, except all the high schoolers were 30 years old! And for more dancing and debauchery, Mike Ciriaco has your back with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMpai_0ezPyaVL00

Monday

Concert For Ukraine

BL Dancehall and Saloon | 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 | April 4 | eventbrite.com

Presented by Ken Greene and the Get Together Foundation, artists and musicians are coming together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Proceeds from the night will go to Save the Children’s “Children Emergency Fund.”

Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YXO4_0ezPyaVL00

KCRW Presents The Moth Mainstage In LA

Palace Theatre | 630 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014 | April 5 | eventbrite.com

Somewhere between scripted theater and live documentary, “Watch wildly divergent storytellers merge entertainment and enlightenment on the 111-year-old stage that still holds Harry Houdini’s magical trap door.”

Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkqcZ_0ezPyaVL00

Vegan Playground LA Arts District

Boomtown Brewery | 700 Jackson St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | April 6 | eventbrite.com

This weekly night market brings together over 25 rotating vegan vendors, music, giveaways, pinball, pool, darts, beer and an all-around fun time.

Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeRvR_0ezPyaVL00

Lucius

Troubadour | 9081 N. Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069 | April 7 | troubadour.com

Lucius brings their brand of indie pop to the Troubadour ahead of the release of their new album “Second Nature” on April 8.

Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1UJF_0ezPyaVL00

The Secret “Wonderland” Circus

3443 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023 | April 8 | eventbrite.com

Dress up in your best “Alice in Wonderland” themed clothes to enjoy a night at this circus featuring burlesque, an aerial hoop performance, pole dancing, a fire juggler, contortion painting, fire dancing, music, tarot, and multiple vendors.

Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxCGT_0ezPyaVL00

9021FLOAT

Caffe Roma | April 2-9 | whatthefloat.com

What the Float kicks off spring by spreading dancing and joy in Beverly Hills 90210. Event organizers promise “two hearty helpings of high octane dance power courtesy of two of our favorite DJs, PENNYWILD and Nick Ley.” The afterparty continues at the 90210 home base.

And for more WTF fabulation, check out our exclusive video coverage of A FLOAT Through Time.

Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YIZA_0ezPyaVL00

Served! A Drag Brunch

Redline DTLA – Gay Bar and Lounge | 131 E. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014 | April 10 | eventbrite.com

Sunday brunch levels up with drag show serving looks, stunts and breakfast.

Mike Ciriaco will be back next Monday with another Hey SoCalendar. But If you need to catch up on current events, bring it back to your brain with our newest Deja News. And for more video content, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel. Party on SoCal!

