IoT Gateway Market to Watch: Spotlight On NXP Semiconductors, ARM Holdings, Intel Corporation

 1 day ago

The Latest Released IoT Gateway market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global IoT Gateway market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential...

Reuters

Chip supply chain bites own tail

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The semiconductor supply chain has become so tangled that its head is biting its tail. ASM International (ASMI.AS) is one company that supplies gear needed to make chips. In an interview with Nikkei Asia the Dutch company’s boss, Benjamin Loh, said lead times for producing its machines have extended because it is having trouble finding enough chips itself.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Intel just committed billions to make chips in Europe. TSMC might be next.

As the EU seeks to jumpstart its tiny chip manufacturing output, two chip titans — neither of which has roots in Europe — have set their sights on the bloc. Intel has now committed tens of billions of dollars to expansion there, but TSMC has been more circumspect, talking only about potential plans to build chip plants on the continent.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Announces "Silicon Junction," an $80 Billion Semiconductor Investment in the EU

Intel today announced aggressive investment plans for the European Union, with the company predicting it will invest no less than 80 billion euros in the continent by the end of the decade. Intel's priority will be to bring a new leading-edge Mega Fab in Magdeburg, Germany online, which will soak an estimated $17 billion from the investment plan. The company also announced plans to deploy a new R&D and design hub in France and additional investments in R&D, manufacturing, and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

New ETF targets semiconductor market

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new exchange-traded fund that aims to offer investors exposure to the semiconductor market. The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI) will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of semiconductor, semiconductor...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Intel investing $100M in education to bolster semiconductor manufacturing, research

Intel Corporation is looking to tackle the technical challenges and workforce shortages in semiconductor manufacturing with a $100 million investment over the next decade to build a pipeline of talent and support research, education and workforce development across the United States. About $50 million of Intel's investment will go toward...
OHIO STATE
Reuters

Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for U.S. semiconductor subsides- testimony

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel (INTC.O) and Micron (MU.O) will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the...
BUSINESS
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
Forbes

E-Commerce Trends 2022: What The Future Holds

Co-founder and CEO of Choco Up, one of Asia’s leading revenue-based financing and growth platforms. Staying on top of e-commerce trends is not an option — it's a necessity. For e-commerce business owners, keeping abreast of industry trends is particularly important for you to stay competitive and identify...
MARKETS
Nature.com

A three-year dataset supporting research on building energy management and occupancy analytics

This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
BERKELEY, CA

