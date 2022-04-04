Alternative Retailing Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, RIBA Retail, Tulip Retail

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO