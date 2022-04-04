Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, April 3

A BIG new stimulus check could be on the way in just a matter of months. Maine's governor has proposed $850 stimulus checks for residents. If approved, the checks could go out as soon as June. Governor Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state's budget surplus...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Tax season is here. This is a great time to think about your future plans and how you can position yourself to reduce your tax expenditures. Retirement taxes can be surprising. Here are dozens of tips for keeping more of your money.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to ceremonially sign House Bill 4502, also known as the BUILD WV Act, into law. The bill was the result of the concept brought forth by Gov. Justice during his State...
The agency anticipates more than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year to be filed. Last year, the IRS delayed accepting tax returns until February 12, 2021 because the agency needed more time to test its systems and add extra programming. This was mainly because a major new...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Join us on Friday, April 1st for free swimming activities for families with kids ages 5+!. Preregistration is required for each of the 2 hour sessions. Session 1 is from 3:45 PM - 5:45 PM and Session 2 is from 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM. Each...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Waldo Hotel in Clarksburg has sat empty for over 30 years now, it has many asking what will be done with the building. 5′s John Blashke has some answers. The Waldo Hotel has been prominent fixture in downtown Clarksburg for over a 100 years,...
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - On April 2, train season kicked off at the Elkins Depot. “It’s a great day to be here. It is the first train ride of the season for the Tygart Flyer,” said Marketing Manager for Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, Walter Scriptunas. The Tygart...
James Arthur Honsaker, 31, of Fairview passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 01, 1991 the son of Donald Honsaker of Monongah and Marsha Smith Honsaker of Ohio and his step-mother Stacey Honsaker of Four States. He...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians. A fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is now available in West Virginia. Some have already taken advantage of the shot at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department. They have been offering the shot since last...
Full disclosure; the picture you saw before you clicked was how the house looked in July of 2019. The less flattering pictures of what the house looks like now are below. As you would expect with a house at this price, there are several code violations and the house is in need of complete rehab so you won't be moving your stuff in after closing. BUT, it is a house that you could buy for only $5,000.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR announced on Tuesday that more than 100 people have been removed from the COVID-19 death count. Of the deaths reported in 2021, 122 were determined not to be COVID-19 deaths and five duplicates were identified and removed from the death count on the COVID-19 DHHR dashboard.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown planned to have more eyes on the streets of downtown and the Wharf District with the new city ambassador program that would begin in April. Vanessa Reaves with the City of Morgantown presented the new program to the council at their committee of the whole...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU official said 93 sheep and a donkey, named Broccoli, returned to their pastures after escaping from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown last month. The animals all escaped due to a broken lock on a pasture gate on March 15, according to Lindsay...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Dollar General store has opened its doors in Wallace. The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike. Officials said the new Wallace location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System and CAMC Health System have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system. Officials say becoming one health care system will ‘strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available to patients and families, while managing health care costs.’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $115,000 to the Marion County Board of Education on Friday. The school system says it will use the funds to offset inflation and rising fuel costs. Treasurer Moore presented Marion County Board of...
