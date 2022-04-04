ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, April 3

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Business
moneytalksnews.com

24 Retirement Tax Tips to Keep More of Your Money

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Tax season is here. This is a great time to think about your future plans and how you can position yourself to reduce your tax expenditures. Retirement taxes can be surprising. Here are dozens of tips for keeping more of your money.
INCOME TAX
WDTV

Gov. Justice signs BUILD WV Act into law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to ceremonially sign House Bill 4502, also known as the BUILD WV Act, into law. The bill was the result of the concept brought forth by Gov. Justice during his State...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

When will the IRS accept my tax return in 2022?

The agency anticipates more than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year to be filed. Last year, the IRS delayed accepting tax returns until February 12, 2021 because the agency needed more time to test its systems and add extra programming. This was mainly because a major new...
INCOME TAX
WDTV

April Pools Day coming to Mylan Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Join us on Friday, April 1st for free swimming activities for families with kids ages 5+!. Preregistration is required for each of the 2 hour sessions. Session 1 is from 3:45 PM - 5:45 PM and Session 2 is from 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM. Each...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon Wealth Management
WDTV

Historic Waldo Hotel in need of a makeover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Waldo Hotel in Clarksburg has sat empty for over 30 years now, it has many asking what will be done with the building. 5′s John Blashke has some answers. The Waldo Hotel has been prominent fixture in downtown Clarksburg for over a 100 years,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - On April 2, train season kicked off at the Elkins Depot. “It’s a great day to be here. It is the first train ride of the season for the Tygart Flyer,” said Marketing Manager for Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, Walter Scriptunas. The Tygart...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Hot Diggety Dawgs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kaley visits Hot Diggety Dawgs in Salem. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

James Arthur Honsaker

James Arthur Honsaker, 31, of Fairview passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 01, 1991 the son of Donald Honsaker of Monongah and Marsha Smith Honsaker of Ohio and his step-mother Stacey Honsaker of Four States. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDTV

Second booster now available in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians. A fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is now available in West Virginia. Some have already taken advantage of the shot at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department. They have been offering the shot since last...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Kickin Country 100.5

Buy This Iowa House For Only $5,000; Yes There’s A Catch

Full disclosure; the picture you saw before you clicked was how the house looked in July of 2019. The less flattering pictures of what the house looks like now are below. As you would expect with a house at this price, there are several code violations and the house is in need of complete rehab so you won't be moving your stuff in after closing. BUT, it is a house that you could buy for only $5,000.
IOWA STATE
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR removes 130 people from COVID death count

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR announced on Tuesday that more than 100 people have been removed from the COVID-19 death count. Of the deaths reported in 2021, 122 were determined not to be COVID-19 deaths and five duplicates were identified and removed from the death count on the COVID-19 DHHR dashboard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

Morgantown to introduce new ambassador program in April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown planned to have more eyes on the streets of downtown and the Wharf District with the new city ambassador program that would begin in April. Vanessa Reaves with the City of Morgantown presented the new program to the council at their committee of the whole...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New Dollar General opens in Wallace

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Dollar General store has opened its doors in Wallace. The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike. Officials said the new Wallace location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System and CAMC Health System have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system. Officials say becoming one health care system will ‘strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available to patients and families, while managing health care costs.’
HEALTH SERVICES
WDTV

$115,000 unclaimed property check presented to Marion County BOE

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $115,000 to the Marion County Board of Education on Friday. The school system says it will use the funds to offset inflation and rising fuel costs. Treasurer Moore presented Marion County Board of...
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy