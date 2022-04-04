Laurence Fishburne to portray Doc Rivers in series on Donald Sterling's downfall as Clippers' owner

In a day and age in which sports docudramas are plenty, the latest one announced will be reliving one of the more controversial periods in NBA history.

“The Sterling Affairs.”

The infamous last name needs no introduction or preface. The project got the nod from FX and will be based on the Donald Sterling era of Los Angeles Clippers basketball—and its unsettling end.

Sterling was banned for life from the NBA by commissioner Adam Silver during the 2014 playoffs and fined $2.5 million dollars following racist remarks that he made during a phone conversation with ex-girlfriend V. Stiviano.

The Lob City Clippers, headlined by Doc Rivers, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, played through the investigation as they battled to keep their postseason alive. They have all spoken publicly about Sterling since his dismissal.

Here’s Doc:

And DeAndre:

Blake had an interesting story to tell, and so did the “Knuckleheads” Clippers.

According to Variety’s Joe Otterson, the six-episode event will draw from ESPN’s 30 For 30 podcast of the same name with Ramona Shelburne—the veteran ESPN reporter who hosted the podcast—serving as executive producer. Rembert Browne, previously of Grantland and New York Magazine will also serve as a producer.